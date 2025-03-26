Google Gemini 2.5 launched, claiming to be the most advanced AI model yet! With Google’s Gemini 2.5 and OpenAI’s new ChatGPT image tool, the AI industry is advancing at a rapid pace. These innovations will provide better reasoning, coding, and creative tools for users worldwide.

Google has reportedly launched the latest Gemini 2.5, claiming to be the most advanced AI model to date. Google, along with Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, has shared insights about this powerful new AI, further highlighting its enhanced reasoning and coding abilities.

Alongside Gemini 2.5, Google has also introduced Gemini 2.5 Pro, a premium version with even more advanced capabilities. According to the AI benchmarking platform Imarena, this AI model will be available to users in the coming weeks. Advanced users will be able to access it through Gemini AI Studio and the Gemini app.

Gemini 2.5 vs. other AI models

During the launch, Sundar Pichai showcased a comparison graph, demonstrating that Gemini 2.5 outperforms other AI models, including:

China's DeepSeek

Sam Altman’s OpenAI o3 mini

Elon Musk’s Grok AI

Pichai emphasized that Gemini 2.5's reasoning capabilities are so advanced that it can generate basic video games using a single-line coding prompt.

New image feature in ChatGPT

Meanwhile, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman announced a major upgrade to ChatGPT – a new image generation feature.

This new tool allows users to create images in real time using ChatGPT. To ensure transparency, a high watermark will be embedded in AI-generated images, helping users distinguish them from regular images.

Sam Altman described this feature as an ‘extraordinary technology product’ that will offer users greater creative freedom while maintaining authenticity in AI-generated visuals.

(Image Source : GOOGLE GEMINI 2.5)Google Gemini 2.5

