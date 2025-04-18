Microsoft tests Xbox Copilot: AI assistant may soon help gamers in real-time The assistant supports multiple voice personalities and may soon include animated Copilot characters. Microsoft is also developing Copilot Vision, which will let the assistant analyse on-screen content and provide real-time gameplay support.

New Delhi:

Microsoft has reportedly started internal testing of Copilot for Gaming, its upcoming AI-powered assistant designed specifically for Xbox gamers. According to a report by The Verge, the feature is currently being tested within the company by Microsoft employees, ahead of a wider rollout expected shortly. The tool, once launched, is aimed at enhancing the gaming experience by offering real-time in-game assistance, game recommendations, and user support.

Copilot for Gaming: A glimpse of what’s coming

Copilot for Gaming was first unveiled in March, giving gamers a preview of what the AI assistant is capable of. The latest internal version is integrated into the Xbox mobile app and is able to access the user’s Xbox account. It can reportedly answer questions based on user data, help with gameplay tips, offer game suggestions, and even assist in downloading and installing games using simple natural language prompts.

Voice-powered AI with multiple personalities

According to sources, the AI assistant supports both text and voice inputs and can respond via speech as well. Microsoft is said to be testing a variety of voice profiles for Copilot, including personalities such as energetic, wise, chill, and heroic, to make the experience more engaging. While the current version lacks animated avatars or characters, Microsoft is actively working on developing those features for future updates.

Introducing Copilot Vision for real-time game assistance

One of the most exciting features in the works is Copilot Vision, which will allow the assistant to visually process on-screen content as users play. This will enable the chatbot to provide real-time assistance during gameplay, similar to a co-player guiding you through difficult missions or levels.

Wider rollout expected soon

Following internal testing, Microsoft is expected to roll out Copilot for Gaming to Windows Insiders before a public release. The company also plans to make the assistant available across various Xbox interfaces, including on consoles.

With features tailored to gamers needs, Copilot for Gaming could become a game-changer in how users interact with their consoles and play their favourite titles.