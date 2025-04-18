NASA’s Hubble celebrates 35 years with upgraded view of mysterious Sombrero Galaxy Though visually dynamic, it shows minimal star formation and hosts a massive but dormant black hole. The galaxy’s unique hybrid structure—featuring traits of both spiral and elliptical galaxies—continues to puzzle scientists.

New Delhi:

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope, in collaboration with the European Space Agency, has released a stunning newly processed image of the Sombrero Galaxy (Messier 104) to celebrate its 35th anniversary. Located 30 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation, the galaxy is known for its iconic sombrero-like shape and a bright central bulge surrounded by dust lanes.

Shared on April 11 by the European Space Agency (ESA), this detailed image combines data from multiple Hubble captures and advanced image processing techniques. It showcases intricate dust lanes, a glowing central bulge, and a backdrop teeming with stars and distant galaxies—far more vivid than previous Hubble images.

Behind the image: A global scientific collaboration

This upgraded image is the result of a collaborative effort between NASA and ESA. Led by scientist Katie Noll, the team used newer imaging technologies to enhance the original Hubble photo released in October 2003. Additionally, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) added its infrared perspective in November 2024, offering a more holistic view of the galaxy.

(Image Source : NASA)hubble

The Sombrero Galaxy: A celestial hat in Virgo

Located 30 million light-years away in the Virgo constellation, the Sombrero Galaxy gets its name from its striking resemblance to a sombrero hat. Its disc is tilted just six degrees, giving it a dramatic appearance with a dust-filled ring and a luminous bulge. Despite this dynamic visual, the galaxy experiences surprisingly low star formation, producing less than one solar mass of new stars per year.

A dormant giant with Hybrid features

Interestingly, the Sombrero Galaxy contains a massive black hole weighing around 9 billion solar masses—yet it remains dormant. Structurally, the galaxy blurs lines: while it has the disc typical of spiral galaxies, it also features a halo and bulge seen in elliptical galaxies. This has puzzled scientists, leaving the Sombrero Galaxy classified somewhere between both galaxy types.

(Image Source : FILE)NASA HUBBLE TELESCOPE

Clues hidden in the Halo

One of the most exciting discoveries came from Hubble’s detailed analysis of the galaxy’s outer halo, which revealed metal-rich stars—an unusual finding. Astronomers believe this may be evidence of past galactic mergers, which could explain the Sombrero Galaxy’s unique hybrid structure.

Merging Hubble and Webb data

To further unravel the mysteries of this galaxy, scientists plan to combine Hubble’s optical data with infrared imagery from the James Webb Space Telescope. This powerful multi-wavelength approach could unlock new insights into the galaxy's origins and provide a clearer understanding of how cosmic mergers influence galactic evolution.