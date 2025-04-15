Want to travel to space like Katy Perry? It could cost you crores Space travel is now possible for civilians, but it comes at a high cost. A seat on Blue Origin starts at USD 150,000 (Rs 1.28 crore), while Virgin Galactic charges USD 450,000 (Rs 3.85 crore), and Axiom Space offers a 10-day space trip for a whopping USD 55 million (Rs 473 crore).

New Delhi:

Katy Perry, a popular pop singer who recently completed a journey to space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket, joined an all-women crew for a breathtaking experience beyond Earth. The 10-minute spaceflight lifted off from western Texas, soaring over 60 miles above Earth before returning safely.

Perry was joined by Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez, TV host Gayle King, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, NASA rocket scientist-turned-entrepreneur Aisha Bowe, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

“It’s a 10/10!” – Katy Perry’s Review of Space

(Image Source : BLUE ORIGIN)BLUE ORIGIN

After safely landing, Katy Perry said, “It’s a 10 out of 10. Definitely go for it.” She added that the journey helped her realise how much love she has to give and how loved she truly is. In an emotional moment, Perry was seen kissing the ground after exiting the capsule.

She also sang "What A Wonderful World" while in space — a performance she hadn’t planned but described as something guided by her higher self.

(Image Source : BLUE ORIGIN)BLUE ORIGIN

How much does space travel cost? Here's the shocking price tag

If you are dreaming of space like Katy Perry, be ready to spend big. Here’s how much different companies are charging:

Blue Origin (New Shepard): A refundable deposit of USD 150,000 (around Rs 1.28 crore) is required to reserve a seat. In earlier flights, passengers paid anywhere from USD 0 to USD 30 million (up to Rs 258 crore) depending on the mission and selection. Virgin Galactic: Offers a 90-minute ride to space for USD 450,000 (approx Rs 3.85 crore) per ticket. Space Perspective: Planning six-hour trips to the stratosphere in a space balloon at USD 125,000 (approx Rs 1.07 crore) per person. Axiom Space: Selling a 10-day mission to the International Space Station (ISS) for USD 55 million (around Rs 473 crore).

Who else has gone to space in the recent Blue Origin mission?

Over the years, many celebrities and influencers have taken the trip:

Jeff Bezos, Blue Origin’s founder William Shatner, Star Trek actor Michael Strahan, NFL star Coby Cotton, YouTuber Emily Calandrelli, TV host Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic

Blue Origin alone has launched 58 people into space with its New Shepard rocket.

Can you book a ticket from India?

Yes!

But only if you are extremely wealthy or extremely famous. Space tourism is still in its early days and heavily reserved for celebrities, influencers, or those who can afford tickets worth crores of rupees.

Interested Indians can visit the official websites of Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, or Space Perspective to register and start the application process.

Space travel is real, if you can afford it

Space is no longer a dream for astronauts alone. With companies like Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic, and Axiom Space opening doors to the public, celebrity space travel is becoming a trend. But for now, it remains an ultra-luxury experience for the super-rich. Still, with technology advancing and competition rising, who knows — a ticket to space may one day fit your budget too!