Microsoft reportedly working on Xbox Handheld console with custom AMD chip

New Delhi:

Microsoft, a leading name in the technology industry, seem to be heading into the handheld gaming market with its own Xbox-branded device. According to a leak by NeoGAF user KeplerL2, the tech giant is reportedly working with AMD to develop a custom low-power APU for its first-party Xbox handheld console. This custom processor is expected to set Microsoft's handheld apart from other devices which exist in the market, such as those built by third-party OEMs like Asus.

Although the specifics about the processor are still unclear, as per the leaks, this move has indicated Microsoft’s serious intent to challenge players like Valve (Steam Deck), Sony, and Nintendo in the portable gaming arena.

Asus Xbox-branded Handheld could debut first

While Microsoft's device may still be in development, Asus is reportedly ready to launch an Xbox-branded handheld console soon. Dubbed the ROG Ally 2, the device recently appeared on the US FCC website under the code name “Project Kennan.” The listing revealed two variants — one with an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU (36W) and 64GB RAM in black, and another with a less powerful 20W APU in white.

Both models are expected to feature a 7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for immersive gaming. These devices are designed to run Xbox Game Pass and other PC titles, aiming to bridge the gap between console and handheld gaming.

A glimpse into the future of Xbox hardware

The rumoured Xbox handheld is separate from Microsoft's next-gen gaming console, which is reportedly set to launch in 2027. That device will compete with Sony’s anticipated PlayStation 6. If Microsoft successfully implements AMD’s custom APU, the Xbox handheld may offer improved backwards compatibility and broader title support compared to other ARM-based rivals.

With growing interest in portable gaming, Microsoft’s entry could reshape the market significantly, especially for Indian gamers seeking console-like experiences on the go.