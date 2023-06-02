Follow us on Image Source : MICROSOFT BING Microsoft raises Bing chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

Microsoft has once again raised the turn limit for AI-powered Bing Chat to allow for 30 chats per session and a total of 300 chats per day.

Jordi Ribas, CVP of Search & AI of Microsoft tweeted: "Good news, we've increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day."

In recent months, the tech giant has been gradually increasing the limit of the chatbot, aiming to enhance its usability. When the tool was initially introduced, Windows Central reported that the company had not imposed any limits on its usage. The initial lack of limitations on the tool was short-lived as several users started reporting instances where it provided incorrect responses or displayed rude behaviour.

Nearly a month after Microsoft made Bing Chat available as an open preview for users to try, this announcement regarding the increased chat limits has been made. To enhance the user experience of the chatbot, Microsoft is expected to raise this limit in the near future.

In March, Microsoft added "AI-generated stories" for some user searches on its Bing search engine, as it adds more GPT-driven features to its products.

As per the company's statement, Bing will allow users to create AI-generated stories that offer various options to consume "bite-sized information" using text, images, video, and audio formats.

The stories on Bing bear resemblance to the ones typically found on social media platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat.

Inputs from IANS

