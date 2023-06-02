Friday, June 02, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Microsoft raises Bing chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

Microsoft raises Bing chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

According to the company's announcement, Bing is introducing a feature that enables users to generate AI-powered stories, providing a range of options for accessing concise information through text, images, videos, and audio formats.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 02, 2023 18:25 IST
Microsoft Bing, bing chat, tech news
Image Source : MICROSOFT BING Microsoft raises Bing chat's turn limit to 30 chats per session

Microsoft has once again raised the turn limit for AI-powered Bing Chat to allow for 30 chats per session and a total of 300 chats per day. 

Jordi Ribas, CVP of Search & AI of Microsoft tweeted: "Good news, we've increased Bing Chat turn limits again to 30 per conversation and 300 per day."

In recent months, the tech giant has been gradually increasing the limit of the chatbot, aiming to enhance its usability. When the tool was initially introduced, Windows Central reported that the company had not imposed any limits on its usage. The initial lack of limitations on the tool was short-lived as several users started reporting instances where it provided incorrect responses or displayed rude behaviour.

ALSO READ: Vodafone brings 7 new prepaid plans starting at Rs 17 onwards

 

Nearly a month after Microsoft made Bing Chat available as an open preview for users to try, this announcement regarding the increased chat limits has been made. To enhance the user experience of the chatbot, Microsoft is expected to raise this limit in the near future. 

In March, Microsoft added "AI-generated stories" for some user searches on its Bing search engine, as it adds more GPT-driven features to its products. 

ALSO READ: Puneet Chandok, Head of Web Services India at Amazon resigns

Related Stories
Microsoft Teams Payments app launched for small businesses

Microsoft Teams Payments app launched for small businesses

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Kamala Harris set to meet the CEOs of OpenAI, Microsoft, Google to discuss AI-risks and more

Microsoft brings new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Microsoft brings new AI-powered features to Bing, Edge

Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting

Microsoft adds animated backgrounds in Teams meeting

Twitter accuses Microsoft of exploiting its data, hints a possible conflict over AI

Twitter accuses Microsoft of exploiting its data, hints a possible conflict over AI

Microsoft introduces AI powered features in Windows 11: Know everything

Microsoft introduces AI powered features in Windows 11: Know everything

Microsoft accuses China-backed hackers of laying ground to target 'critical infrastructure' in US

Microsoft accuses China-backed hackers of laying ground to target 'critical infrastructure' in US

ChatGPT app arrives in India, now available for iOS users

ChatGPT app arrives in India, now available for iOS users

 

As per the company's statement, Bing will allow users to create AI-generated stories that offer various options to consume "bite-sized information" using text, images, video, and audio formats.

The stories on Bing bear resemblance to the ones typically found on social media platforms such as Instagram or Snapchat.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News