Microsoft finally rolls out ‘Recall’ and other AI features for Copilot+ PCs These new AI tools aim to boost productivity by offering smarter search, AI-assisted writing, and background screenshot capturing. Available across Snapdragon, Intel, and AMD-powered PCs, Copilot+ models promise faster performance, longer battery life, and a better user experience.

New Delhi:

After months of anticipation, Microsoft has officially launched its controversial 'Recall' feature along with other AI-powered experiences for Copilot+ PCs, marking a major step forward in Windows 11 innovation.

New AI features are now available on Copilot+ PCs

Microsoft has begun the general rollout of its much-discussed Recall feature (in preview), alongside Click-to-Do and enhanced Windows Search, for select Copilot+ PCs. These new AI capabilities aim to boost productivity and user experience on Windows 11.

"Windows has always been the place where computing innovation happens first," said Navjot Virk, Corporate Vice President, Windows Experiences. He added that with Copilot+ PCs, users are getting the fastest, most intelligent, and most secure Windows PCs ever built.

Compatibility Across Snapdragon, Intel, and AMD Systems

The newly launched features are available on Copilot+ PCs powered by Snapdragon, Intel, and AMD processors. However, some functionalities like text actions in Click-to-Do are exclusive to Snapdragon-powered models for now.

Microsoft introduced Copilot+ branded PCs in May 2024. Since then, they have gained traction, accounting for 15% of all premium PC sales by January 2025. Originally priced starting at $999, these devices are now available from USD 599, making them more accessible.

Copilot+ PCs deliver serious performance gains

According to Microsoft, Copilot+ PCs offer:

13 per cent faster performance compared to Apple's MacBook Air M4

Up to five times the performance of a five-year-old Windows laptop

Best-in-class battery life, offering up to 22 hours of video playback or 15 hours of web browsing

These claims position Copilot+ PCs as strong contenders for users seeking top-tier performance and endurance.

How to access recall and other features

Owners of Copilot+ PCs can access the new AI features by installing the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update. However, European users will have to wait a few more months for the rollout in their region.

Recall is an opt-in feature that takes screenshots in the background, helping users quickly find previous activities and tasks. Meanwhile, Click-to-Do acts like an AI writing assistant, offering summarisation, grammar corrections, rewriting, and even object removal from images. Lastly, the improved Windows Search now provides more powerful, context-based search results.