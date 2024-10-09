Meta testing direct cross-posting of Instagram Reels to Threads

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Meta

Meta is exploring new ways to integrate its platforms, and the latest test feature aims to make it easier for users to share content across its apps. Threads, Meta’s micro-blogging app launched as a rival to X (formerly Twitter), may soon support direct posting of Instagram Reels to the platform. Here’s what we know so far about this potential new feature.

Cross-posting feature in the works

Noted developer Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) has revealed that Meta is testing a feature that will allow Instagram Reels and posts to be shared directly on Threads. According to Paluzzi’s screenshots, the Threads compose box could soon include an Instagram button, alongside existing options like GIF, Voice, and Poll.

By tapping the Instagram button, users will be able to access a grid of their Instagram posts and Reels, selecting which content they want to share on Threads. This seamless integration could help users boost engagement and enhance the visibility of their content across platforms.

Meta’s strategy for a unified ecosystem

Meta has been working on cross-posting features since last year, aiming to create a more integrated experience between Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. It already allows Thread posts to appear on Instagram and Facebook, and now aims to bring Instagram content directly into Threads. This move could simplify content sharing and expand users' reach across Meta's ecosystem.

Boosting engagement on Threads

The addition of a direct Instagram sharing feature could be particularly beneficial for content creators who want to reach a broader audience and increase their followers on Threads. Currently, many users manually share their Instagram content on Threads to drive engagement, but the new feature could streamline this process, making cross-promotion easier than ever.

Additional features being tested

In addition to the potential Instagram cross-posting capability, Meta has been spotted testing other features for Threads. A temporary post option could allow users to create posts that automatically disappear after a set time, offering more flexibility and control over their content.

What to expect next

Meta confirmed to TechCrunch that the Instagram Reels cross-posting feature is in testing. If rolled out widely, it could be a game-changer for users looking to maximize their reach across Meta’s suite of apps. As Threads continues to evolve, Meta’s focus on integration could help solidify its position as a key player in the social media landscape.

