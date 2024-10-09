Google Meet upgrades Virtual Meetings with Automatic Transcription and Recording: How to use the new feature?

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE MEET Google Meet

Google Meet has rolled out a significant update that revolutionizes virtual meetings by introducing automatic transcription and recording features. This enhancement has been designed to ensure that the users may never miss any important details during their meetings, and make communication more streamlined and efficient.

Automatic Transcription for easy reference

The latest update includes a feature that enables the users to automatic transcription of all meetings. This means users will receive a written record of everything discussed, ensuring that important points are captured without the need for manual note-taking.

Default Recording Options for comprehensive coverage

Another key aspect of this update is the option for automatic recording of meetings by default. This guarantees that both visual and audio content is archived for future reference. However, participants and hosts retain the flexibility to opt out of recording or transcription during the session if they choose.

Gemini AI for enhanced note-taking

For users with Workspace accounts equipped with the Gemini AI add-on, there’s an additional feature that significantly boosts productivity. Google Meet's Gemini note-taking capabilities can now automatically summarize meetings, capturing key points for easy reference. This allows teams to review critical discussions without having to sift through lengthy transcripts or recordings.

Prioritizing user privacy

This update also addresses privacy concerns, as participants can disable recording or transcription features as needed. This ensures that users have control over what gets captured during their meetings.

Seamless device switching for flexibility

In addition to the transcription and recording features, Google has introduced a new "Switch Here" feature that simplifies the process of switching devices during a call. Users can now smoothly transfer between devices without needing to hang up and rejoin the call, enhancing flexibility and convenience.

A game-changer for professionals

These updates come as a boon for professionals who rely heavily on video conferencing for their work. By automating transcription and recording, Google Meet is making it easier for teams to stay organized and focused on their discussions, ultimately boosting productivity in remote work environments.

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S15 (Qualcomm) Review: Premium looking laptop with long battery life and smooth performance

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers