Wednesday, October 09, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. Google Meet upgrades Virtual Meetings with Automatic Transcription and Recording: How to use the new feature?

Google Meet upgrades Virtual Meetings with Automatic Transcription and Recording: How to use the new feature?

Google Meet has launched a major update enabling automatic transcription and recording of meetings. This feature ensures users won’t miss important details, even if they forget to record or take notes, simplifying virtual meetings and enhancing productivity.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: October 09, 2024 19:35 IST
Google, Google Meet
Image Source : GOOGLE MEET Google Meet

Google Meet has rolled out a significant update that revolutionizes virtual meetings by introducing automatic transcription and recording features. This enhancement has been designed to ensure that the users may never miss any important details during their meetings, and make communication more streamlined and efficient.

Automatic Transcription for easy reference

The latest update includes a feature that enables the users to automatic transcription of all meetings. This means users will receive a written record of everything discussed, ensuring that important points are captured without the need for manual note-taking.

Default Recording Options for comprehensive coverage

Another key aspect of this update is the option for automatic recording of meetings by default. This guarantees that both visual and audio content is archived for future reference. However, participants and hosts retain the flexibility to opt out of recording or transcription during the session if they choose.

Gemini AI for enhanced note-taking

For users with Workspace accounts equipped with the Gemini AI add-on, there’s an additional feature that significantly boosts productivity. Google Meet's Gemini note-taking capabilities can now automatically summarize meetings, capturing key points for easy reference. This allows teams to review critical discussions without having to sift through lengthy transcripts or recordings.

Prioritizing user privacy

This update also addresses privacy concerns, as participants can disable recording or transcription features as needed. This ensures that users have control over what gets captured during their meetings.

Seamless device switching for flexibility

In addition to the transcription and recording features, Google has introduced a new "Switch Here" feature that simplifies the process of switching devices during a call. Users can now smoothly transfer between devices without needing to hang up and rejoin the call, enhancing flexibility and convenience.

Related Stories
Learn how to co-watch YouTube in Google Meet: Quick and easy

Learn how to co-watch YouTube in Google Meet: Quick and easy

Google Meet enables audio sharing for iOS screen sharing

Google Meet enables audio sharing for iOS screen sharing

Google Meet introduces Q&A moderation: Here's how It works

Google Meet introduces Q&A moderation: Here's how It works

Full HD group calls: Google Meet's new streaming upgrade

Full HD group calls: Google Meet's new streaming upgrade

Google expands Meet app with companion mode for Android and iOS users

Google expands Meet app with companion mode for Android and iOS users

Google Meet introduces AI-powered 'Take Notes for Me' feature for automatic note-taking

Google Meet introduces AI-powered 'Take Notes for Me' feature for automatic note-taking

Google Meet rolls out new call interface with contact suggestions: What’s new?

Google Meet rolls out new call interface with contact suggestions: What’s new?

A game-changer for professionals

These updates come as a boon for professionals who rely heavily on video conferencing for their work. By automating transcription and recording, Google Meet is making it easier for teams to stay organized and focused on their discussions, ultimately boosting productivity in remote work environments.

ALSO READ: ASUS Vivobook S15 (Qualcomm) Review: Premium looking laptop with long battery life and smooth performance

ALSO READ: Sony ULT Wear review: Amazing headphones for heavy bass music lovers

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement