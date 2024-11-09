Meta's Mark Zuckerberg not liable in lawsuits over social media harming children

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Mark Zuckerberg

A federal judge recently stated that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta platform is not personally liable in 25 lawsuits accusing his company of addicting children to social media. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California rejected the accusations on Thursday (7 November 2024), that Zuckerberg directed Meta's effort to conceal from children the serious mental health risks of using Instagram and Facebook.

The complaint was called by Meta's billionaire co-founder the ‘guiding spirit’ behind alleged concealment efforts, saying that he ignored the repeated internal warnings about the risks and publicly downplayed them.

But the judge found out that lack of specifics about what Zuckerberg did wrong, and said "control of corporate activity alone is insufficient" to establish liability. Her decision does not affect related claims against Meta itself.

The complaints have brought further claims under the laws of 13 U.S. states:

Arizona Colorado Connecticut Georgia Maryland New York North Carolina Ohio Pennsylvania South Carolina Texas Virginia Wisconsin

Previn Warren, a partner at Motley Rice representing the plaintiffs, said on Friday his clients will continue gathering evidence "to uncover the truth about how Big Tech has knowingly prioritized profits over the safety of our children."

The 25 lawsuits are among several hundred by children, their families and school districts seeking damages from Meta, Alphabet's Google, ByteDance's TikTok and Snap's Snapchat over social media addiction.

Dozens of U.S. state attorneys general are pursuing similar cases against Meta, linking its social media platforms to anxiety, depression, insomnia, and interference with education and daily life.

The case is In re Social Media Adolescent Addiction/Personal Injury Products Liability Litigation, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 22-md-03047.

Reported by Reuters