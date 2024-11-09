How to protect your Aadhaar Card number from being misused?

Follow us on Image Source : UIDAI Masked Aadhar Card

The Unique Identification Authority of India, commonly known as UIDAI has introduced a vital privacy feature for Aadhaar card users to protect their number, and save it from being misused. The government has introduced the concept of 'Masked Aadhaar' which is considered to be an innovative solution for safeguarding your sensitive information, by obscuring certain digits of your Aadhaar number, while still enabling verification and authentication.

Why Masked Aadhaar is your best protector

Enhanced privacy: Masked Aadhaar will help the user minimize the risk of their Aadhaar number being exposed to unauthorized individuals or organizations which could be hotels, hostels, restaurants, clubs and more Reduced fraud risk: By limiting the visibility of your Aadhaar number, you could deter potential fraudsters who could exploit your personal information and misuse them for unethical act. Wide acceptance: Masked Aadhaar is widely recognized across the country (India) and it is further accepted across various sectors, including government services, financial institutions, and private organizations.

How to use a Masked Aadhaar?

You can use masked Aadhaar for a variety of purposes, like:

Travel: For hotel check-ins and other travel-related services, the Masked Aadhaar could be a saviour. Financial Transactions: For secure identification and verification, this card could be used to save the number from being distributed all across the list. Government services: For accessing government benefits and services, this card could protect your Aadhaar card number from being publicised.

Stay safe, stay secure

As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is certainly crucial to take proactive steps to protect your identity. By opting for Masked Aadhaar, which could significantly reduce the risk of falling victim to Aadhaar-related fraud in India.

Remember: Your Aadhaar is a valuable asset. Treat it with care and prioritize your privacy.

