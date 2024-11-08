Friday, November 08, 2024
     
BharatPe enters investment Market with 'Invest BharatPe': Launches digital gold for all

Invest BhartPe has been introduced for Indian customers to buy digital gold at as low as Rs 100, and start their investment journey.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 08, 2024 18:15 IST
BharatPe, tech news, invest bharatpe
Image Source : FILE Invest BharatPe

BharatPe, a key player in the Indian fintech space, has made a big move into the investment sector by launching a new app, named ‘Invest BharatPe’. This app is available for both Android and iOS users, available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store respectively. The app further aims at simplifying the investing for Indian consumers, by offering a secure and accessible platform.

Invest BharatPe: About the app

The Invest BharatPe app is said to be designed to help users reach their financial goals easily. It provides a straightforward, user-friendly platform for a variety of investment options. 

BharatPe’s first offering is Digital Gold, which enables users to purchase 100 per cent pure, 24K digital gold starting from just Rs. 100. This low entry point will make it accessible to a wider audience, regardless of the budget.

Digital Gold and added benefits

For a limited period, BharatPe has been offering an additional 1.1 per cent of free gold on every purchase which is being made during the festive season. Digital Gold is further available via a partnership with Safegold, which enables users to buy and sell gold digitally.

This digital option will eliminate the risks like theft or loss, and provide consumers with a secure, and hassle-free experience.

Aimed at financial inclusion

BharatPe’s CEO, Nalin Negi, also highlighted that many consumers traditionally prefer to invest in gold. He stated, “Invest BharatPe is built to empower individuals to take charge of their financial journeys, making investments simple, secure, and accessible to all.”

More investment options: Coming Soon

BharatPe further announced its plans to expand the range of investment products on the platform soon. The goal is to offer a diverse portfolio of trusted, well-regulated financial products, by making Invest BharatPe app, a comprehensive investment solution for the Indian market.

Get started with Invest BharatPe

Consumers could download Invest BharatPe from either the Play Store or App store and start their investment journey with ease, by further aiming to bring financial freedom to all it’s users, regardless of experience or budget.

ALSO READ: Unlock these 5 hidden Android features for everyday convenience

ALSO READ: How to find and delete unused apps on your Android device? Smart tips

