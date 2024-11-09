WhatsApp Status set to get Instagram-like feature soon: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms is heavily used in India as well as around the world with around 4 billion people have been actively adding new features to the platform. These new features have been designed for the convenience of its users and to give them an advanced experience. Today we are going to let you know about the upcoming feature, which will give users a new experience in the status section.

Mention in Status

Recently the platform has added a new feature called Mention in Status. In this feature, when you mention someone in your status, a notification will be sent to the person who has been tagged in it (just like we do when we tag someone on Instagram).

When will the feature be officially rolled out?

As per the information, WhatsApp users will be able to get a new feature very soon (timeline unspecified).

It was Wabetainfo who shared the information about the upcoming feature. The popular website that keeps an eye on the updated and upcoming features.

According to the platform, a new WhatsApp feature has been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.23.21. As per the report, users are going to get Instagram's ‘Add Yours Sticker’ feature on the instant messaging platform soon.

The new feature will be able to make their conversations with people more interactive than ever. With the new feature, users will also be able to increase their engagement on WhatsApp status.

Wabetainfo has also shared a screenshot of WhatsApp's new feature. The screenshot shows that when you share a new story on WhatsApp, you will get the Add Yours feature.

With the Add Yours feature, users will be able to share their thoughts or questions with people via WhatsApp stories. At the same time, other users can give their feedback in response to this story. Let us tell you that WhatsApp is constantly bringing new updates for its users. In the year 2024, WhatsApp has released many big updates for users.

