WhatsApp hacks on the rise: How scammers are getting in and how you can stop them

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the popular instant messaging platforms which helps to manage tasks in our everyday lives. We are mostly dependent on WhatsApp and around 4 billion people are using it across the world. Due to having such a large user base, the company provides frequent security and safety feature updates. And out of all the features, one of the most important updates is the end-to-end encryption, where no third person other than the sender and receiver could read the messages, claims the company.

Regarding the security of WhatsApp, the company claims that the platform cannot be tampered with, but looks like there is a loophole as in the recent past, many cases of WhatsApp hacking have surfaced in India. These cases have increased the tension among the users, doubting if the end-to-end encryption actually works or not.

The biggest question is if the platform has so many safety features, then how come, WhatsApp users are complaining about their account being hacked?

WhatsApp hacking cases on the rise

Just to recall, an Indian WhatsApp user named Supriya Sule had complained that her app was hacked and after hacking, the fraudsters sent messages from her WhatsApp account. The incident took place a few months ago when the hackers demanded money from her.

Recently, another complaint was filed by Kerala IAS officer K. Gopalakrishnan claiming that his WhatsApp account was hacked and a controversial religious group was created on the platfrom after hacking it.

The company has claimed that the messages, videos, and documents sent from the designated number/account are completely encrypted. Apart from the sender and receiver, even the company cannot access them- claimed Meta.

There might be a lot of doubt on the app, but not necessarily, as there might or might not be a fault in the application. It sometimes gets hacked due to personal mistakes and negligence.

Let us tell you some of the possible reasons why WhatsApp gets hacked.

Two-step verification Missing

If you use WhatsApp, you must keep two-step verification on all the time.

This authentication setting will give WhatsApp an extra layer of security, involving setting a security pin with the help of which WhatsApp chats are accessed.

WhatsApp sometimes asks users to enter this pin to identify them.

If you share the security pin with anyone even by mistake, then the chances of your account being hacked may increase.

Avoid clicking on unknown links even by mistake

In the recent past, many cases were reported, related to the fraud which took place via fake messages and links.

In situations like these, if you receive any unknown link or message link on WhatsApp message, then DO NOT CLICK.

Many times hackers install malware on the device via the link and this could give control of your phone to someone else.

Avoid using Public WiFi

Public WiFi is another unsafe mode to operate your smartphone, and your social media platforms as well.

Public WiFi at railway stations, airports or any hotel could be dangerous and it is further suggested to never use the internet at such places without using a VPN.

Using your WhatsApp account in a public WiFi network can give access to your data to hackers/scammers/fraudsters.

Verification code

If someone has registered a WhatsApp account by using your number, then WhatsApp will send you a notification to keep your data safe.

Your verification code will be shared with you and in case you get a call, and someone asks you for this verification code on any pretext, then NEVER SHARE it.

Getting such verification notification means that the fraudsters are trying to breach your WhatsApp account.

ALSO READ: How to spot a scam call without using a Caller ID App?