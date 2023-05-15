Follow us on Image Source : FILE Meta resolves the bugs causing unwanted friend requests on Facebook

Meta has reportedly fixed a recent bug which surfaced on Facebook. The bug is used to send the friend request automatically to the profiles you visit. The tech giant has issued an apology following a glitch that resulted in a significant privacy breach on Facebook. Users of the social media platform began lodging complaints, prompting the company to take responsibility for the issue, as reported by The Daily Beast.

According to Meta's spokesperson, they addressed a bug linked to a recent app update that inadvertently triggered the erroneous sending of Facebook friend requests. The issue has been resolved, and measures have been implemented to prevent its recurrence. The spokesperson expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused by this incident.

A Facebook user reportedly posted, "Facebook letting your stalkers be known today!" while another called it "the funniest thing Facebook has ever done".

As per the users, Facebook has sent a request to a person who was trying to attempt to block the mentioned report. Several Facebook users said that because of the specific glitch, they decided to deactivate their accounts to escape the bug.

Meta recently made an announcement regarding the discovery of individuals involved in the creation of malware. These malicious actors are exploiting the public's fascination with ChatGPT, enticing users to download harmful applications and browser extensions. In response to this issue, Meta has taken immediate action by implementing advanced security measures to identify and block this malicious software and extensions. Meta is also collaborating with security experts and law enforcement agencies to thoroughly investigate these fraudulent activities and pursue legal consequences for the perpetrators.

To ensure your online safety, it is essential to exercise caution when downloading applications or browser extensions related to ChatGPT or any other service. It is advisable to obtain software exclusively from trusted sources, such as official app stores or reputable websites. Furthermore, regularly updating and using reliable antivirus software can provide additional protection against potential threats.

