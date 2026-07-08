Meta Muse Image AI generator with Instagram-based image creation launched: Privacy concerns surface

New Delhi:

Meta has rolled out Muse Image, an image generator powered by artificial intelligence from its Superintelligence Labs team. They have been calling it ‘Mango’ behind the scenes, but now it is out and free for users on the Meta AI app, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

With the new AI tool, you can type in a prompt, and Muse Image will spit out pictures based on your description. It will not just be about creating stuff from scratch—you can apply different art styles, tweak your existing photos, or whip up things like invites, postcards, and posts for your social feeds.

Meta claims that the Muse leans on social context from Instagram so that it will aim for more personalised and advanced results.

Instagram integration raises privacy concerns

Now, about that Instagram integration, people have started worrying about privacy right away. Meta openly admits Muse uses your Instagram data to add that “social context” for image creation.

Basically, it can tailor images to what you do on Instagram. The main highlight is how you can tag public Instagram accounts to insert those people into AI-generated images.

Criticism popped up fast, with users pointing out just how easy it gets to include real people in these AI images without asking them.

How to disable AI Image Creation using your Instagram profile

If you want out, Meta will let you tweak your privacy settings or set your Instagram to private to block your profile from being used with AI features. Still, images already generated stay up—they don't get deleted retroactively. By default, the feature's on for accounts that qualify.

Muse Image features: AI editing, effects and creative tools

Muse Image packs a bunch of tools, and there are preset prompts, but you can write your own and get unique creations.

The editing stuff is all AI-driven—you just tell it what to change, and it handles the rest.

Muse is also powering fresh effects for Instagram Stories, like new filters that apply different looks to your photos, from stylised art to ready-made marketing graphics.

Meta’s new AI model competes with leading image generators

Alexandr Wang's team at Meta Superintelligence Labs headed the project. They're saying Muse is up there with the best in the text-to-image game- it supposedly understands your requests, plans its approach, and delivers sharp, complex images. Early benchmark results put it toe-to-toe with other top AI generators on the market. Meta's also working on a video version, Muse Video, though that's not out yet.

Is Meta Muse Image free?

Yes, users will get a set number of images for free, but if you use it a lot, you might hit usage caps unless you subscribe to Meta One or wait for limits to reset.

They plan to expand into Facebook and Messenger and bring even more features into Instagram and WhatsApp down the line. Businesses are on Meta's radar too, as they are looking to slot Muse Image into campaign creation tools for fast, AI-generated marketing assets.

AI privacy debate continues for Meta

In the big picture, Muse Image just keeps the AI privacy conversation going. Meta already has a history with privacy controversies – they have taken heat for the way they have been using the data and facial recognition before.

With AI-generated images growing more realistic, the big questions about consent, identity safety, and misuse aren't going away anytime soon. This launch just ratchets up those debates all over again.