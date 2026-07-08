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Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2026 set for July 22: Galaxy Z Fold 8, Flip 8 and Watch 9 series expected

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

Samsung has announced the date for its second Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, where the company is expected to unveil its next-generation foldable smartphones, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 series.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Image Source : Samsung
New Delhi:

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Unpacked event date, which is set for July 22, 2026. This is the biggest announcement of the event, where they roll out all their latest Galaxy gear. The keynote kicks off at 2 pm BST (that’s 6:30 pm for folks in India) from London. If you’re not in the UK, don’t worry. Samsung’s streaming the whole thing live on their website, Samsung Newsroom, and YouTube. They’ve already opened up pre-event registrations, promising updates, launch news, and maybe even some early-bird promos.

Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8:  Expected devices at event

There’s a lot of buzz around the next generation of foldables. All signs point to Samsung unveiling the Galaxy Z Fold 8, a possible Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Z Flip 8. The sneak peeks hint at a foldable with a wider design, stepping away from the usual tall-and-slim look the Fold series has stuck with.

Expect a big Dynamic AMOLED 2X display inside, a refreshed cover screen, and Qualcomm’s latest chip under the hood. Samsung’s putting a lot of emphasis on AI, especially for large foldables, so you’ll likely see smarter Galaxy AI features across the lineup. The Fold 8 Ultra, if it lands, should up the ante on battery life, charging speeds, and screen brightness.

Galaxy AI to play a bigger role in Samsung devices

AI’s taking centre stage across Samsung’s newest devices. The company keeps talking about weaving more powerful AI into its hardware, aiming for more personalised experiences and better productivity on bigger screens. These new foldables are probably just the start of a broader Galaxy AI rollout.

Galaxy Watch 9 series and more devices expected

Do not expect just smartphones, either. The Galaxy Watch 9 series is on the horizon, with a revamped Galaxy Watch Ultra also in the mix. Some leaks point to the Watch Ultra 2 getting a brighter display, extra-tough construction, a bigger battery, and more advanced health tracking. There’s even chatter about updates to Samsung’s Android XR platform. With rumoured tie-ups between Samsung and various fashion brands, maybe there will be a sneak peek at the long-awaited smart glasses, too.

So, the main highlight will be the foldable smartphones from Samsung, along with wearables, AI everywhere and possibly some XR surprises. More details related to the launch devices, and their price is expected to surface on July 22.

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