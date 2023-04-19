Wednesday, April 19, 2023
     
Meta employees at risk as the company set to cut down around 4K high-skilled jobs

This week's layoffs could be in the range of 4,000 jobs, and Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies, the report mentioned.

Published on: April 19, 2023
Meta, formerly known as  Facebook is reportedly set for another round of mass layoffs which will affect a minimum of 4,000 highly-skilled employees, said the media reported.

This week's layoffs could be in the range of 4,000 jobs, according to a report in Vox, citing sources.

In March, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta announced that the company would cut 10,000 jobs in the coming months.

India Tv - Meta

Image Source : METAMeta

In an internal memo seen by The Washington Post, Meta said that "the company will begin notifying employees on its technical teams whose jobs are being cut".

Meta will also announce newly reorganised teams and management hierarchies, the report mentioned.

The Washington Post tweeted today: "Facebook parent company Meta will announce details about new job cuts on Wednesday, part of a months-long downsizing and restructuring effort that will trim 10,000 employees amid multiple waves of layoffs."

In March 2023, Zuckerberg announced the sack of an additional 10,000 employees via several jobs cut rounds in the upcoming months.

Zuckerberg said that overall, "we expect to reduce our team size by around 10,000 people and to close around 5,000 additional open roles that we haven't yet hired".

The fresh cuts came just four months after he laid off 11,000 employees, or 13 per cent of the company, in November last year.

