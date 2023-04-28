Friday, April 28, 2023
     
Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta has said that it is refining some of its existing options to help differentiate them as well. Meta has also revamped the appearance of an avatar's hair, clothing, and eyes in stickers, profile pictures, cover photos, and more.

India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Published on: April 28, 2023 14:26 IST
Meta brings improved avatars for users
Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta (formerly Facebook) has introduced new body shapes, and improved hair and clothing textures to its avatars to help users better express themselves. The company also announced that over one billion avatars have been created across its platforms. Under new body shapes, the company has added more choices for users to choose from a wider range of body shape options, including two curvier body shapes for the femme-presenting.

In a blog post, Meta said, "Today we're announcing some improvements to Meta Avatars that will help freshen up your look just in time for spring. We're adding a handful of new avatar body shapes to help you better express yourself -- especially if expressing yourself means dancing along to 'Hips Don't Lie'."

India Tv - Meta brings improved avatars for users

Meta brings improved avatars for users

Moreover, the company has also said that it is refining some of its existing options to help differentiate them as well. Meta has also revamped the appearance of an avatar's hair, clothing, and eyes in stickers, profile pictures, cover photos, and more.

"Sparing you the nitty-gritty technical breakdown, we've added additional detail and realism to both hair and clothing, meaning whether you're rocking a clean fade and suit or bedhead and sweats, your avatar should "pop" a little better than before," Meta said.

"We've also tweaked our lighting model to add a little more of a reflective gleam to your eyes, making them sparkle and bring your personality to life," it added.

India Tv - Meta brings improved avatars for users

Image Source : METAMeta brings improved avatars for users
Meta has also collaborated with PUMA to add seven new outfits to the Meta Avatars Store, which debuted last year and allows users to purchase digital clothing for their avatars.

ALSO READ: iPhone 14 Plus is available at a heavily discounted price on Flipkart

ALSO READ: Microsoft brings Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 with iMessage support

Inputs from IANS

