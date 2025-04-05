Maximise your AC cooling: Install it at right height for optimal cooling If you are planning to buy a new split AC for your home, here's some important information: if the AC is installed at the wrong height, it may not provide adequate cooling.

As winter has completely ended, temperatures are steadily climbing. In the next month or two, we can expect the heat to intensify further. From April through July, we will face the peak of summer heat. With this seasonal transition, many people are beginning to think about purchasing air conditioning units. If you’re in the market for an AC, it's crucial to pay attention to a few important installation details. Incorrect installation height can significantly impact the cooling efficiency of your unit.

Whether you opt for a window AC or a split AC, special care is needed during the installation process. It's essential to know the ideal height for installing a split AC in your room. Positioning the unit at the right height will allow it to cool the space more effectively, reducing the need to constantly run it.

Recommended Installation Height

For those installing a new split AC, the recommended height is approximately 7 to 8 feet above the floor. This height helps the unit cool the room quickly and ensures a more even distribution of cold air throughout the space. However, the optimal height can vary depending on your room's dimensions. If your ceiling is 8 or 9 feet high, you might need to lower the installation height. Additionally, it's important to consider the angle of the unit during installation to ensure that the cool air circulates effectively. A slight tilt during installation is necessary; failing to do this might lead to water issues in the indoor unit later on.

Common Installation Mistakes to Avoid

One major error people often make is installing the split AC too close to the ceiling. Positioning it near the ceiling can significantly disrupt airflow. Always remember to keep your AC from being adjacent to the ceiling.

Fire Hazards Associated with AC Units

During the summer, there are frequent reports of air conditioners catching fire. While some incidents arise from product defects, many result from user negligence. It’s essential to operate your AC with care in the warmer months. If you’re starting up an AC that’s been out of use for months, it’s wise to have a technician come and service it first. Don’t forget to check for any gas leaks as well. If you experience power fluctuations in your area, definitely invest in a stabiliser for your unit.

