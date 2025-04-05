BSNL gains 55 lakh new subscribers, Union Minister shares other important updates BSNL, the government telecom company, is continually enhancing its network. The company is also introducing new affordable plans for the convenience of its customers. In just a few months, BSNL has gained millions of new customers.

In the telecom sector, the government-owned company BSNL has been making headlines for the past six to seven months. With private companies recently hiking their recharge plan prices, it appears that BSNL is experiencing a resurgence. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighted this comeback in Parliament, revealing that BSNL has gained 5.5 million new customers over the last six months. During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Scindia emphasised the government's ongoing efforts to steer BSNL towards profitability and boost its subscriber base. He noted that, for the first time, from June last year through February 2025, the company's subscriber count has increased from 85.5 million to 91 million.

In honour of its commitment to improved customer relations, BSNL is declaring April as 'Customer Service Month.' The goal is to enhance service quality by gathering customer feedback nationwide. All BSNL circles and units will actively participate in this initiative, aiming to create a better experience based on users' insights.

The main aim of observing 'Customer Service Month' is to elevate the quality of the mobile network and spark greater interest in broadband services. Throughout this month, the company will gather feedback through its website and social media platforms, which will be reviewed by BSNL's Chairman.

Furthermore, BSNL is committed to enhancing its network capabilities. The company aims to install 104,000 new 4G towers by June 2025, and they have already completed around 80,000 of these installations. Once the 4G rollout is finalized, BSNL will shift its focus to developing its 5G network. Notably, BSNL's 4G towers are entirely indigenous and designed to be easily upgraded to 5G.

Meanwhile, BSNL is gearing up to roll out 5G connectivity over the next three months and has already kicked off testing in several cities, including Pune, Coimbatore, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Kollam.

