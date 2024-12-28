Massive price drop on Nothing Phone 2: 256GB Variant available at lowest price on Flipkart

Follow us on Image Source : NOTHING Nothing

If you are planning to buy a smartphone, Nothing Phone 2 has just become more affordable. Known for its stylish design and advanced features, the 256GB variant of the Nothing Phone 2 is now available at an unbeatable price on Flipkart. Customers can enjoy substantial discounts and additional offers, making it a perfect opportunity to save thousands on their next smartphone purchase.

New Year discount offer on Flipkart

As part of its New Year sale, Flipkart is offering significant discounts on various smartphones. Among the highlights is the Nothing Phone 2, now available at its lowest price. Originally priced at Rs 54,999, the phone has received a 30 per cent price cut, bringing it down to just Rs 37,999. This deal is exclusive to Flipkart and is valid for a limited time, making it an ideal chance for buyers to upgrade their smartphones.

Additional benefits and exchange offers

Alongside the direct discount, Flipkart is also providing several additional offers. Purchases made using the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card will receive a 5 per cent instant cashback, while payments via OneCard can fetch an additional Rs 500 discount.

For those opting for an exchange, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 23,000 for old phones, depending on their working condition and physical state. This makes the deal even more attractive for users looking to trade in their old devices.

Nothing Phone 2: Specifications

Launched in 2023, the Nothing Phone 2 boasts premium features:

Display: 6.7-inch LTPO OLED with 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Performance: Runs on Android 13 (upgradable) with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage. Camera: Dual 50MP rear cameras and a 32MP front camera for stunning photography. Battery: Backed by 4,700mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. Design: Aluminium frame with IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

So, in case you are looking forward to buying a new smartphone then this is the right time, as you will get a massive price cut via Flipkart for a limited time.

