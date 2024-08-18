Massive price drop on Google Pixel 8a: Save up to Rs 13,000 on Amazon India

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE Massive price drop on Google Pixel 8a

If you’ve been eyeing the Google Pixel 8a, now is the perfect time to grab it. With a recent price slash, the tech giant is offering significant discounts, making the Pixel 8a one of the most affordable premium smartphones on the market.

Google Pixel 8a Price Slashed: Get Rs 13,000 Off

Google Pixel 8a, which originally launched in May 2023, is now available at a steep discount. Listed at Rs 59,999 on Amazon, you can now snag this smartphone for just Rs 46,999 after a 22 per cent discount. That’s a massive savings of Rs 13,000 on this flagship-grade phone, thanks to Amazon’s flat discount offer.

Additional bank and exchange offers for extra savings

The deals don’t stop there. Amazon is also providing an instant discount of Rs 1,250 for select bank card users. Plus, there’s an exchange offer that can reduce the price even further. Depending on the condition and value of your old device, you could save up to Rs 41,250 on the Pixel 8a. It’s the best time to upgrade if you’re looking for a high-performance phone without breaking the bank.

Why Buy the Google Pixel 8a?

Flagship performance

The Google Pixel 8a is powered by the Google Tensor G3 chipset, built on a 4nm process, ensuring lightning-fast performance. The phone comes with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, perfect for multitasking and storing all your data.

Stunning display

The phone features a 6.1-inch OLED panel with HDR support and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and vibrant visuals. You also get the added durability of Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

Impressive camera setup

For photography enthusiasts, the Pixel 8a doesn’t disappoint. It boasts a dual-camera system at the back with a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. The front houses a 13MP selfie camera, ensuring high-quality images and video calls.

Water-resistant design

Built to last, the Pixel 8a comes with an IP67 rating, offering resistance to dust and water, making it a reliable choice for everyday use.

