Mappls' great feature: One tap can remotely shut down your car's engine Modern cars feature a sophisticated security system, the immobiliser, designed to prevent unauthorised starting of the engine. This security layer is enhanced by the indigenous app, Mappls, which was developed by the MapMyIndia brand.

The indigenous map and navigation application Mappls, developed by MapMyIndia, offers a specialised security feature called Immobiliser. This feature allows the car owner to remotely shut off the vehicle's engine if it is stolen, making it significantly harder for thieves to drive away.

How remote immobilisation works

The Mappls Immobilizer feature leverages GPS tracking devices compatible with the app. Several GPS car trackers available in the market from MapMyIndia offer services to prevent car theft and work seamlessly with Mappls.

Using the Mappls mobile app, users can:

Turn off the engine from home: After the initial setup, you can remotely issue a command to shut off the engine (or the fuel supply) using a password or OTP.

Real-time monitoring: The Mappls GPS tracker provides real-time information about your car's location and engine status via the mobile app.

Instant alerts: If an unauthorised person attempts to start the car, an instant alert is sent to the app, allowing the owner to take immediate action, such as engaging the remote immobiliser.

Enhancing car security

Modern cars come equipped with a basic security system, also called an immobiliser, which requires a correct transponder chip code (from the car key) to allow the engine control unit (ECU) to start the engine.

The Mappls GPS Tracker enhances this native security by linking the immobiliser function to the mobile app. By installing a compatible GPS tracker, you gain the ability to send a remote command that overrides the ignition system, cutting the fuel supply and starter, thus providing a crucial layer of protection against car theft.

