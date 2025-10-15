Amazon plans new round of layoffs in HR and other divisions amid AI and efficiency push Amazon has already executed the largest layoffs in its history, cutting approximately 27,000 corporate roles between 2022 and 2023; the latest job cuts continue this trend as the company shifts its focus toward AI.

New Delhi:

Amazon is getting ready for another round of job cuts. This time, the Human Resources department, also known as the People eXperience and Technology (PXT) team, is expected to be affected the most. There are also reports that other parts of Amazon's customer-focused business could face layoffs as well. However, it's not clear how many employees will be impacted or when the layoffs will take place.

The PXT team, led by Senior Vice President Beth Galetti, has more than 10,000 employees around the world. This team includes recruiters, tech staff, and other traditional HR roles.

This news comes just months after smaller job reductions in other divisions, including the Wondery podcast arm and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company is strategically shifting resources toward artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud operations, and these layoffs aim to manage the workforce more efficiently as Amazon moves toward automation.

To fuel this transition, Amazon has allocated over $100 billion this year toward building next-generation data centers. These centers will power the AI infrastructure needed for both internal use and enterprise clients.

Amazon CEO on AI

In a company-wide memo released in June, CEO Andy Jassy—who succeeded Jeff Bezos in 2021—urged staff to embrace the company’s AI drive. He stated: “Those who embrace this change, become conversant in AI, help us build and improve our AI capabilities internally and deliver for customers, will be well-positioned to have high impact and help us reinvent the company”.

Jassy added, "We expect that this will reduce our total corporate workforce as we get efficiency gains from using AI extensively across the company”.

Under Jassy’s leadership, Amazon has already executed the largest layoffs in its history, cutting approximately 27,000 corporate roles between 2022 and 2023.

