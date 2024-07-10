Looking for recharge plan with limited data but extended validity: Check out these plans from Jio

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Reliance Jio

All the major telecom operators in the country recently revised their both prepaid and postpaid recharge plans. Jio, Airtel, and Vi have hiked their recharge plan by an average of 15 percent. This recent tariff hike has also raised concern among most telecom users in India.

These telecom operators offer some value recharge plans to their subscribers. Users who want limited data but with extended validity can recharge with these affordable plans. Jio currently offers three affordable recharge plans to its subscribers. These plans are available under the ‘Value’ category in Jio’s recharge portal.

Here we are listing all Jio’s affordable recharge plans available under the ‘Value’ category to help you make an informed decision.

Jio Rs 189 Value prepaid recharge plan

Priced at Rs 189

Valid for 28 days

Offers 2GB of data unlimited voice calling and 300 SMS

Jio Rs 479 Value prepaid recharge plan

Priced at Rs 479

Valid for 84 days

Offers 6GB of data unlimited voice calling and 1000 SMS

Jio Rs 1899 Value prepaid recharge plan

Priced at Rs 1899

Valid for 336 days

Offers 24GB of data unlimited voice calling and 3600 SMS

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea (Vi), a popular telecom service provider in India, has introduced a new affordable recharge plan priced at just Rs 95. The plan is designed to offer data and OTT benefits to its large user base amid increasing costs from other major telecom service providers like Reliance Jio and Airtel.

The new Vi recharge plan includes 4GB of data with a validity of 28 days. Notably, it also comes with a SonyLiv subscription, catering to users who enjoy OTT streaming.

It's important to note that this plan does not include calling or messaging facilities. However, users can make WhatsApp calls using the provided data. For regular calling, a separate recharge will be necessary.

