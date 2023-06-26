Follow us on Image Source : FILE LinkedIn Introduces AI Bot to Generate First Drafts Based on User Outlines

LinkedIn, the professional social networking platform, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature designed to generate a first draft for users when they share at least 30 words describing their thoughts. Keren Baruch, Director of Product at LinkedIn, announced the feature in a LinkedIn post, acknowledging the challenge of transforming a great idea into a full-fledged post. The new feature allows members to utilize generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box.

To begin using the feature, users must provide a minimum of 30 words outlining their intended message, which serves as the core of their post. They can then leverage generative AI to create an initial draft, providing a solid foundation for further review, editing, and personalization before clicking the post button. LinkedIn aims to carefully test this experience before making it available to all members, emphasizing a thoughtful approach to its rollout.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings new voice calling plans, valid for 84 days: Details

Earlier, LinkedIn introduced another AI-powered tool called Copy Suggestions. This tool utilizes generative AI to create high-performing introductory text and headlines for ad creatives, leveraging data from an advertiser's LinkedIn Page. The company is currently piloting this feature in North America in English and plans to expand its functionality, language support, and availability in the coming months.

ALSO READ: YouTube trials new 'Playables' feature for online gaming: Know more

By leveraging AI technology, LinkedIn aims to streamline the process of crafting engaging and impactful posts for its users. The AI-generated first draft feature offers a time-saving solution, providing users with a starting point for their posts while still allowing them to retain control and add their personal touch.

ALSO READ: Apple launches ‘Back to University’ offers for Indian students and teachers

LinkedIn continues to explore ways to enhance its platform through AI-driven innovations, empowering its members to effectively communicate their ideas and engage with their professional network. The introduction of AI features like the generative first draft and Copy Suggestions highlights the platform's commitment to leveraging technology to improve user experiences and facilitate meaningful connections in the professional sphere.

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News