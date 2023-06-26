Monday, June 26, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. LinkedIn Introduces AI Bot to Generate First Drafts Based on User Outlines

LinkedIn Introduces AI Bot to Generate First Drafts Based on User Outlines

LinkedIn introduces AI-powered draft generation based on 30-word outlines, offering users a foundation for personalized posts. Rollout to all members will be carefully tested.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: June 26, 2023 13:08 IST
LinkedIn, AI Bot, Generate first draft, tech news
Image Source : FILE LinkedIn Introduces AI Bot to Generate First Drafts Based on User Outlines

LinkedIn, the professional social networking platform, has introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature designed to generate a first draft for users when they share at least 30 words describing their thoughts. Keren Baruch, Director of Product at LinkedIn, announced the feature in a LinkedIn post, acknowledging the challenge of transforming a great idea into a full-fledged post. The new feature allows members to utilize generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box.

To begin using the feature, users must provide a minimum of 30 words outlining their intended message, which serves as the core of their post. They can then leverage generative AI to create an initial draft, providing a solid foundation for further review, editing, and personalization before clicking the post button. LinkedIn aims to carefully test this experience before making it available to all members, emphasizing a thoughtful approach to its rollout.

ALSO READ: BSNL brings new voice calling plans, valid for 84 days: Details

Earlier, LinkedIn introduced another AI-powered tool called Copy Suggestions. This tool utilizes generative AI to create high-performing introductory text and headlines for ad creatives, leveraging data from an advertiser's LinkedIn Page. The company is currently piloting this feature in North America in English and plans to expand its functionality, language support, and availability in the coming months.

ALSO READ: YouTube trials new 'Playables' feature for online gaming: Know more

By leveraging AI technology, LinkedIn aims to streamline the process of crafting engaging and impactful posts for its users. The AI-generated first draft feature offers a time-saving solution, providing users with a starting point for their posts while still allowing them to retain control and add their personal touch.

ALSO READ: Apple launches ‘Back to University’ offers for Indian students and teachers

Related Stories
Beware of LinkedIn recruitment scam: Know how fraudsters are taking advantage

Beware of LinkedIn recruitment scam: Know how fraudsters are taking advantage

'Well deserved change': Akasa Air passenger posts photo of air hostess in new uniform

'Well deserved change': Akasa Air passenger posts photo of air hostess in new uniform

LinkedIn has 100 million members in India now: Satya Nadella

LinkedIn has 100 million members in India now: Satya Nadella

LinkedIn shuts down InCareer app in China, laysoff more than 700 employees

LinkedIn shuts down InCareer app in China, laysoff more than 700 employees

LinkedIn scams- Fake job offers rise on the platform: Report

LinkedIn scams- Fake job offers rise on the platform: Report

LinkedIn rolls out ID Verification Feature for Indian users: All details

LinkedIn rolls out ID Verification Feature for Indian users: All details

LinkedIn's AI copy suggestions feature for ad creatives: All you need to know

LinkedIn's AI copy suggestions feature for ad creatives: All you need to know

LinkedIn continues to explore ways to enhance its platform through AI-driven innovations, empowering its members to effectively communicate their ideas and engage with their professional network. The introduction of AI features like the generative first draft and Copy Suggestions highlights the platform's commitment to leveraging technology to improve user experiences and facilitate meaningful connections in the professional sphere.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Latest Technology News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News