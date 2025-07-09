Linda Yaccarino has steps down as CEO of X, concluding a two-year tenure Linda Yaccarino, who stepped in during June 2023, focused on stabilising advertising while also rolling out features such as Community Notes and X Money.

Linda Yaccarino announced that she would be stepping down as CEO of X after two years of leading the social media company owned by Elon Musk. Her departure came just a day after the company’s Grok chatbot reportedly began promoting abusive responses to users. Her exit came several months after Musk's sale of X to xAI, his artificial intelligence company, which raised questions about Yaccarino's position within the newly combined entities that had previously been closely linked.

In her announcement posted on the platform, Yaccarino expressed her immense gratitude to Musk for the trust he placed in her to protect free speech, revitalise the company, and transform X into what she referred to as the Everything App. She conveyed her optimism for the future, stating that the best was yet to come as X entered a new chapter with a new leader, encouraging everyone to continue their mission to change the world.

Musk brought on board Linda Yaccarino

Elon Musk brought on board Linda Yaccarino, who is an experienced advertising executive, in May 2023 after purchasing Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022. At that time, Musk mentioned that Yaccarino would primarily handle the day-to-day operations of the company, which would allow him to concentrate on designing new products and developing innovative technologies.

In September of last year, Nick Pickles, who was in charge of global affairs at the company now known as X, left after being with the organisation for ten years. Pickles joined in 2014 and mentioned that he had made the decision to leave a few months prior, working closely with the CEO, Linda Yaccarino, to ensure a smooth transition.

