LG teams Up with Canadian startup for AI chip development

Tenstorrent, founded in 2016, specializes in AI computer development, as reported by Yonhap. The CEO, Jim Keller, is a renowned microprocessor engineer celebrated for his achievements at AMD and Apple.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Seoul Updated on: May 31, 2023 19:33 IST
Image Source : LG LG Electronics to bring AI chip

On Wednesday, LG Electronics and Tenstorrent, a Canadian AI computing startup, announced their collaboration to create advanced chips that could potentially be utilized in LG's smart consumer appliances and automotive products. According to the Yonhap news agency, Tenstorrent, which was established in 2016, specializes in developing AI computers. The CEO of the company, Jim Keller, is a renowned microprocessor engineer recognized for his contributions at AMD and Apple.

The collaboration is expected to boost "AI-enhanced features and high-performance computing in LG's future premium TVs, high-performance automotive chips and other smart products," the Toronto-based tech company said.

Byoung-hoon Kim, CTO of LG said, "This collaboration is just the beginning. Tenstorrent's market-leading AI and RISC-V CPU technologies will strengthen SoC competitiveness of LG's future products, while our longtime proven video codec technology will help Tenstorrent take control of data centre high-performance processor markets.”

He further added, "Chiplets will be tested through this collaboration to see whether they can become a technology platform of collaboration. Tenstorrent and LG will share technology road maps and keep extending the scope of collaboration.”

In recent years, LG has significantly intensified its endeavours to expand its business portfolio by venturing into various sectors. This includes making notable strides in the electric vehicle (EV) component industry, robotics, and EV charging services, among other areas.

On Tuesday, LG's shares reached a 52-week high, closing at 124,900 won. This surge in share price can be attributed to the optimistic growth prospects associated with the company's future business ventures.

Inputs from IANS

