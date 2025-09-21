LED Smart TVs available at starting price of Rs 13,499 during Amazon sale: Top deals here During Amazon's festival sale, you can get an LED Smart TV for as little as Rs 13,499, with many brands available for less than half their original price.

New Delhi:

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale starts early for Prime members, beginning at midnight on September 22. The sale will feature major discounts on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances, and other electronics. For all other users, the sale goes live at midnight on September 23. You can expect to find significant price drops on smart TVs from top brands like Samsung, TCL, Acer, and Hisense, with some LED Smart TVs available for as low as Rs 13,499.

In addition, the government's decision to cut the GST on smart TV displays from 28 per cent to 18 per cent has provided immediate relief for consumers. Following this significant price reduction, several leading brands have already lowered the prices of their smart TVs in India.

Top Smart TV deals

Hisense E7Q Pro Series: Get a 55-inch smart TV for just Rs 38,999, a huge discount from its original price of Rs 69,999. This model runs on Android TV OS and includes pre-installed streaming apps.

Foxsky Frameless Series QLED TV: This 50-inch QLED smart TV, originally priced at Rs 85,990, will be available for only Rs 22,749, saving you over Rs 60,000. It also runs on Google's Android TV OS.

Acer G Series: The 55-inch Acer LED smart TV, normally Rs 62,999, is available starting at Rs 28,866. You can save up to Rs 35,000 on this purchase.

Samsung D Series: Get this 43-inch smart TV for Rs 29,490, a discount of over Rs 20,000 from its Rs 49,900 price tag.

TCL QLED TV: This 55-inch TCL smart TV, priced at Rs 1,20,990, can be purchased for Rs 36,490.

VW OptimaX QLED TV: You can buy this 43-inch smart TV, originally Rs 24,999, for just Rs 13,499.

