1.5-ton Split ACs gets massive up to 53% discount ahead of GST 2.0 roll out: Check top deals here Prices have dropped significantly once again on 1.5-ton split ACs. Even before the new GST rates take effect, models from popular brands like Carrier, Blue Star, and Godrej are now up to 53% cheaper.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale kicks off on September 23rd, but the company has already slashed prices on its 1.5-ton split ACs. These price reductions have come even before the new GST rates on ACs take effect. The GST on ACs is set to drop from 28 per cent to 18 per cent on September 22nd. This change could lead to even further price cuts. Currently, customers can get discounts of up to 53 per cent on AC purchases.

1.5-Ton Split ACs discount

Godrej

You can purchase the Godrej 1.5-ton, 4-star energy-rated split AC for Rs 32,490, a discount of up to 34 per cent. This model features 5-in-1 convertible technology and operates on a dual AI inverter.

Blue Star

The Blue Star 1.5-ton split AC is available for Rs 35,990. It has a 3-star energy rating and uses inverter technology. Flipkart is offering up to a 41 per cent discount on this unit.

Voltas

The Voltas 1.5-ton split AC, with a 3-star energy rating, is priced at just Rs 33,990. It comes with a discount of up to 47 per cent. Additional bank discounts and an exchange offer of up to Rs 6,000 are also available.

MarQ

The Flipkart-exclusive MarQ 1.5-ton split AC is the most affordable option, starting at Rs 28,590. With a discount of up to 53 per cent, this AC boasts a 5-star energy rating and includes advanced features like Turbo Cool technology.

Midea

The Carrier Midea 1.5-ton split AC is available for Rs 30,490, a discount of up to 51 per cent. This 3-star AC features 4-in-1 convertible cooling AI technology and is also eligible for bank discounts and exchange offers.

