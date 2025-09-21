Motorola's latest phones get huge price drops in festive sale: Check out offers Motorola has revealed its offers for the upcoming Flipkart Festival Sale, with price cuts of up to Rs 10,000 on everything from its foldable phones to the Edge 60 series and other budget-friendly models.

New Delhi:

Motorola has revealed its festive deals on all its latest smartphones launched this year. During the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you can buy a wide range of Motorola phones at discounted prices, from its popular Edge and G series to its flagship foldable phone.

Discount on Motorola smartphones during festival sale:

Model Current Price Sale Price Discount Motorola Edge 60 Pro Rs 29,999 Rs 24,999 Rs 5,000 Motorola G96 5G Rs 17,999 Rs 14,999 Rs 3,000 Moto G86 Power Rs 17,999 Rs 15,999 Rs 2,000 Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Rs 22,999 Rs 19,999 Rs 3,000 Moto Razr 60 Rs 49,999 Rs 39,999 Rs 10,000

Motorola Edge 60 Pro

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available for a starting price of Rs 24,999, a Rs 5,000 reduction from its launch price of Rs 29,999. The phone features a flagship-level 50MP triple camera setup and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Motorola G96 5G and G86 Power

Both the Motorola G96 5G and Moto G86 Power, which were originally launched at Rs 17,999, have also received price cuts. The G96 5G will be available for Rs 14,999, while the G86 Power will be priced at Rs 15,999. Both phones come with pOLED displays and powerful batteries.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion is available at its lowest price ever, dropping to a starting price of Rs 19,999 from its launch price of Rs 22,999—a significant Rs 3,000 reduction. This phone features a 1.5K AMOLED quad-curved display, a powerful camera, and a long-lasting battery.

Motorola Razr 60

Motorola's foldable phone, the Moto Razr 60, has also received a major price cut. Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 49,999, it will be available for Rs 39,999, a Rs 10,000 discount. This phone features a flexible foldable screen and a larger secondary display.

