Lava Bold N1 Lite now available under Rs 6000 on Amazon India: Details Lava Bold N1 Lite is available on Amazon at Rs 5,698 (with a 15 per cent discount). It features a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a 13MP camera, Android 15, and a 5,000mAh battery. The budget smartphone comes in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colour options.

New Delhi:

Lava has added another budget smartphone in the segment by launching the new Bold N1 Lite in the Indian market. The handset is available for purchase on the Amazon India store, and it is available at a starting price of Rs 5,698 after a 15 per cent discount, already applicable. The new Bold N1 Lite smartphone comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel AI dual rear shooter and a massive 5,000mAh battery for the users. The device runs on Android 15 OS, making it one of the first budget smartphones to be shipped with the latest Android version.

Lava Bold N1 Lite: Price in India

The Lava Bold N1 Lite is listed on Amazon India with a price tag of Rs 5,698 onwards

The handset will be available in two colour options- Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold.

The device will be available in a single storage unit- 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

(Image Source : LAVA BOLD N1 LITE-AMAZON)Lava Bold N1 Lite

Lava Bold N1 Lite: Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 Lite comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269 PPI pixel density.

It features a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera and weighs 193 grams.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core UniSoc processor

It is paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, which is expandable further by up to 6GB with virtual RAM.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a 13MP primary shooter and a secondary sensor, while the front houses a 5MP selfie shooter capable of recording 1080p videos at 30fps.

Battery, security and features

Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support. The Lava Bold N1 Lite also includes a rear fingerprint scanner and face unlock for added security. It supports 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The smartphone comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance and offers an anonymous call recording feature, ensuring privacy and smart call protection.

Designed for budget buyers in India

The Lava Bold N1 Lite appears to be aimed at India’s budget-conscious users looking for a stylish, feature-packed smartphone under Rs 6,000. With Android 15, a large display, and a durable design, it could attract first-time buyers and students this festive season.