Huawei WATCH D2 with medical-grade BP and ECG monitoring launched in India under Rs 35000 Huawei WATCH D2 features medical-grade blood pressure and ECG monitoring. Priced at Rs 34499, the smartwatch combines advanced health tracking, stylish design, and smart connectivity, making it one of the most powerful health wearables available for Indian users.

New Delhi:

Huawei has officially launched its latest WATCH D2 wearable in the Indian market, redefining a health-focused smartwatch. The new watch is equipped with medical-grade blood pressure monitoring, advanced ECG analysis and comprehensive wellness tracking- the new wearable aims at helping users take charge of their heart health with precision and convenience.

Stylish design and availability in India

The new Watch D2 comes in Black and Gold variants with a lightweight, durable design and elegant straps. It is available on Amazon, Flipkart, and rtcindia.net starting 3rd October 2025, priced at Rs 34,499. Early buyers can get it at a special launch price of Rs 33,499 till 5th October (2025).

Features of Huawei WATCH D2

Next-level health technology

Indians are prone to cardiovascular diseases, as it has become a major concern in the country. To track this, the new WATCH D2 comes as a timely innovation. The smartwatch uses next-generation sensors, a compact high-precision air pump, and intelligent algorithms to deliver accurate blood pressure readings straight from the wrist, no bulky equipment needed.

It also features ECG capabilities and has received CE-MDR medical device certification in Europe under Regulation (EU) 2017/745, as well as certification from China’s National Product Administration. These approvals highlight Huawei’s focus on providing clinically reliable health tracking in a consumer-friendly design.

Advanced ECG and 360-degree health monitoring

The Watch D2 records real-time single-lead ECG data, helping detect irregular rhythms and potential arrhythmias early. In addition, it monitors more than nine key health indicators, including heart rate, SpO2, arterial stiffness, skin temperature, stress levels, and sleep patterns- offering a complete picture of cardiovascular and overall wellness.

Its 1.82-inch AMOLED display delivers up to 1,500 nits of peak brightness, ensuring clear visibility even in outdoor conditions.

Smart health assistant for everyday use

Beyond monitoring, the WATCH D2 acts as a personal health assistant, providing reminders, guided check routines, and detailed health reports that can be shared with doctors. Whether at home, at work, or on the go, it allows users to keep track of their vital signs discreetly and efficiently.

Battery life and smart features

Huawei promises up to 7 days of typical battery life on a single charge, supported by fast-charging technology. The watch also supports 80+ workout modes, notifications, call alerts, and weather updates. It is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering seamless connectivity for users across platforms.