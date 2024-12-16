Lava Blaze Duo launched with dual screens in India under Rs 18000: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : LAVA Lava Blaze Duo

Lava, one of the Indian smartphone brands which has recently gained popularity with its smart and advanced designs has introduced the Blaze Duo 5G smartphone. The handset comes with innovative dual screens and impressive specs, at a budget-friendly price tag. Following the launch of the Lava Agni 3 5G, the new Blaze Duo will boast a secondary screen on its back for notifications and quick updates, making it a unique offering in its segment.

Price and availability

The Lava Blaze Duo is available in two variants:

6GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 16,999

8GB RAM and 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

The first sale begins on December 20, exclusively on Amazon. Buyers can avail an instant Rs 2,000 discount using select bank offers, making it even more affordable.

Lava Blaze Duo: Features

Dual-Screen design: A 1.58-inch secondary AMOLED display on the back for quick notifications. Vivid display: A 6.67-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powerful performance: MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor with up to 8GB RAM (expandable to 16GB) and 128GB internal storage (expandable via microSD). Battery and software: A robust 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C charging and Android 14 for a seamless experience. Camera setup: Dual rear cameras with a 64MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens, along with a 16MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

