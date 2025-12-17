Keep your BSNL SIM active for 300 days: New ultra-affordable plan delights users BSNL's new 300-day plan is challenging private competitors by combining long-term validity with unlimited calling and data at an ultra-low price point.

New Delhi:

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) continues to challenge private telecom companies by offering a affordable 300-day validity plan. The plan is designed specifically for users who wish to keep their SIM cards active for extended periods at a minimal cost. BSNL’s portfolio is becoming increasingly attractive. Unlike its private competitors, BSNL has also confirmed that it has no immediate plans to hike its recharge prices.

BSNL Rs 1,499 recharge plan

BSNL recently highlighted this plan through its official social media handles. Priced at just Rs 1,499, the plan effectively costs users only Rs 5 per day.

Key benefits include:

Validity: 300 days of continuous service.

Unlimited Calling: Free voice calls to any network across India.

National Roaming: Stay connected without extra charges while traveling nationwide.

Data: A total of 24GB of high-speed data.

Messaging: 100 free SMS per day.

Premium Yearly Options

For those seeking a full year of coverage, BSNL offers a 365-day prepaid plan for Rs 2,399. This plan is significantly more affordable than similar offerings from private players and includes:

Unlimited Calling and Roaming: Seamless connectivity across India.

Daily High-Speed Data: 2GB of data per day, ideal for heavy internet users.

Daily SMS: 100 free SMS every day.

BSNL’s 4G and 5G Expansion

In a major infrastructure milestone, BSNL has successfully installed 100,000 new 4G mobile towers across the country. These towers are built entirely using indigenous technology and are designed to be 5G-ready.

The company is preparing to launch its 5G services in the near future, with initial rollouts expected soon in major hubs like Delhi and Mumbai.

