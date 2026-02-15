JioHotstar subscription free with BSNL, Jio, Airtel and Vi plans for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026

New Delhi:

The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will witness a high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash on February 15. Telecom operators including BSNL, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) are offering prepaid plans that provide access to JioHotstar. All matches of the tournament are being streamed on JioHotstar, allowing users to watch the India-Pakistan match live through eligible recharge plans.

BSNL Rs 499 plan

State-owned telecom company BSNL has introduced a Rs 499 pack that offers access to multiple OTT apps, including JioHotstar and SonyLIV.

This add-on pack provides a three-month subscription to these OTT platforms. Users can stream content on two screens simultaneously, enabling them to watch the India-Pakistan match on both mobile devices and TVs.

Airtel Rs 449 plan

Several prepaid plans from Bharti Airtel include a JioHotstar subscription. The Rs 449 plan offers 28 days of validity along with access to JioHotstar for the same duration.

The plan includes unlimited calling, free national roaming, 4GB of daily data, unlimited 5G data, 100 free SMS per day, and 30GB of Google One cloud storage.

Vi Rs 239 plan

Vi users can opt for the Rs 239 plan to access a JioHotstar subscription. The plan comes with 28 days of validity.

It offers unlimited calling, 300 free SMS, and 2GB of data, allowing users to stream the T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan.

Jio Rs 349 plan

Reliance Jio is providing a three-month JioHotstar subscription as a complimentary benefit with most of its recharge plans.

The Rs 349 prepaid plan offers 28 days of validity, 2GB of daily data, and 100 free SMS messages. Additionally, users receive 50GB of Jio AI Cloud storage. The plan also includes a premium subscription to Google Gemini Pro.

With these prepaid plans, users can stream the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 match live on JioHotstar without purchasing a separate OTT subscription.