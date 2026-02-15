Android 17 Beta 1 released for Google Pixel: Privacy upgrades, advanced protection, and performance boost

New Delhi:

The first public beta of Android 17 has been released for Google Pixel devices. This update gives users and developers early access to the upcoming mobile operating system. Google has introduced improved privacy and security features in Android 17, including Advanced Protection and several other upgrades.

The company also claims that the new operating system delivers better overall performance. We tested the first beta version of Android 17 to see how it compares with Android 16.

How to download Android 17 Beta 1

The public beta version is available for Google Pixel users. If you have already registered for the Android Beta program and are currently using Android 16 QPR 3, Android 17 Beta 1 will be available for your device.

Follow these steps to download the update:

Open Settings on your phone. Tap on Software Update. Check for new updates under System Updates.

Once Android 17 Beta 1 appears, you can download and install it on your Google Pixel device.

The update is over 800MB in size and may take some time to download. Using mobile data could slow the process, while 5G users may experience faster speeds. For a smoother download, it is recommended to connect to Wi-Fi. After installation, restart your phone to begin using Android 17, which Google has named Cinnamon Bun.

Advanced protection feature

Android 17 introduces an Advanced Protection feature aimed at strengthening device security and user privacy. This feature enhances security across the device, apps, network, web, phone, and Google Messages.

If a device is lost or stolen, the data remains protected. The device locks automatically when switched off and will also lock after repeated incorrect password attempts. These measures significantly improve overall device security.

Improved permission manager

For enhanced privacy, Android 17 includes an advanced permission manager. This feature shows which apps have accessed your location, camera, microphone, and other features, along with the timing of access.

Users can manage app permissions more effectively to prevent potential cyber fraud. Only apps that are granted specific permissions will be able to access those features. This update helps eliminate the risk of spyware-like apps monitoring devices without consent.

Versatile video calling (VCC)

Android 17 Beta 1 introduces Versatile Video Calling (VCC), a feature that restricts background audio during video calls. Users can also request audio focus, helping reduce distractions.

This feature is particularly useful for business meetings, as it allows users to maintain clearer and more focused video calls.

Smoother animations and UI changes

The new Android 17 update also delivers smoother animations for a more refined user experience. Changes have been made to the Quick Settings and Notifications tabs to improve usability.

Android 17 Beta 1 is available for devices ranging from the Google Pixel 6 to the Google Pixel 10 series.