Jio users rejoice: New plan offers 84 days of data, OTT for Rs 12 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 84-day recharge plan

Reliance Jio stands out as the largest telecom provider in the country, catering to a vast customer base. With around 490 million users, Jio has crafted a range of recharge plans to make it easy for customers to find the right option for their needs. Their offerings span from budget-friendly plans to premium ones, as well as short-term and long-term packages. If you’re using a Jio SIM, there’s some exciting news for you.

Among the various plans, Jio’s customers particularly favor those that last 84 days. Many of these plans come with attractive features, including free calling and complimentary subscriptions to popular OTT apps. If you’re considering a new recharge plan, we have an excellent 84-day option from Jio to share with you.

One of the standout choices is Jio's prepaid plan priced at Rs 1,029, which comes with the True 5G offering. This plan is packed with benefits. It provides users with 84 days of validity, allowing unlimited free calling across all networks. Additionally, you receive 100 free SMS daily for use on any network.

For those who rely on internet data, this plan will definitely appeal to you. It offers 2GB of daily data, which totals 168GB over the 84-day period. Once you hit your daily limit, the speed will drop to 64kbps.

If you're a fan of streaming content, you’re in for a treat. This recharge plan also grants you a free subscription to Amazon Prime Lite, letting you enjoy the latest movies and TV shows without spending a dime. Furthermore, you’ll get complimentary access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud, making this plan a fantastic choice for entertainment lovers.

Meanwhile, Airtel offers a recharge plan priced at Rs 219, valid for 30 days. This plan includes unlimited voice calling, 300 free text messages, and 3GB of data for the month. Additionally, it provides Rs 5 talktime, which can be accessed after the 3GB data allowance is exhausted. Once the data limit is reached, users will incur a charge of 50 paise for each additional MB of data used. This plan allows for the utilization of talktime for data purposes if necessary.

ALSO READ: iPhone 16 Plus now available for only Rs 39,750, here's how to avail this offer