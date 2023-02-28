Jio True 5G to reach every corner of India by Dec 2023: Akash Ambani

Follow us on Image Source : RELIANCE Reliance Jio True 5G

Reliance Jio has reportedly rolled out the True 5G service in almost 277 cities across the nation. This seems like Reliance has been working rapidly, as committed- to achieving the declared goal of increasing the Jio 5G footprint by covering every town, tehsil and taluka of India by December 2023, Akash Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd said this today.

Akash was addressing a post-budget webinar which was coordinated by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) and the Department of Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). He stated that this expansion of the True 5G will be the fastest 5G rollout across the world.

Jio has deployed "more than 40,000 sites and nearly 2,50,000 cells of 5G network in 700 Mhz as well as in the 3500Mhz band. We are on the path to achieving the declared goal to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month to other cities, towns and talukas of various states/UTs," Akash Ambani said during the webinar.

Jio has been leading the 5G network rollout in India, with the world's largest stand-alone network architecture which has been uniquely suited to cater to the requirements of True 5G technology.

"The impact on 5G that will have on India's growing economy is immense. There is no other technology that has given us various growth sectors like 5G has as a rapidly growing and emerging economy. India's uniquely positioned to take lead in the use of 5G technology for the betterment of society and livelihood of over 140 crore Indians," Ambani further added.

He further added that the 5G will be making our cities smarter or society safer, by utilities more stable and emergency services which are much more responsive and industry more efficient.

"Many novel-use cases are finding their way to the market across sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, smart cities and infrastructure, including entertainment and productivity," he further stressed.

Talking about the services the healthcare sector will be among the sector which will most significantly be benefitted from the 5G technology. With 5G-enabled remote consultations, "patients can easily consult with doctors without physically visiting. This can save time, reduce the risk of exposure to infections, and dramatically lower healthcare costs," Ambani stated.

With 5G-enabled medical devices, doctors will be able to get real-time information about a patient's vital signs, enabling them to make a faster and more accurate diagnosis.

5G ambulances would be able to transmit data and video to hospitals in real-time.

"Because of 5G's high bandwidth nature, video can be streamed live from ambulances. A GPS device would also be able to track ambulances, and other connected sensors would allow medical experts to recognise vital signs early, remotely access real-time medical reports, and respond more quickly right from the ambulance itself," he added during the address.

Talking about the agriculture segment, 5G could enable precision farming by providing farmers with real-time data on weather patterns, soil quality and moisture levels and crop growth status.

This data can help farmers make informed decisions about when to plant, water and harvest crops, leading to more efficient use of resources and higher yields, he said.

"5G technology can also be used to monitor livestock in real-time, helping farmers detect health problems and prevent the spread of diseases," Ambani added.

Autonomous farming, where drones or robots perform tasks such as planting, spraying and harvesting crops can also be enabled by 5G technology. This can increase efficiency and dramatically reduce labour costs.

Ambani said that with 5G, students could access educational materials and resources from anywhere without any time being wasted.

"5G networks can enable students and teachers to collaborate in real-time and in a variety of ways, such as through virtual reality (VR) or augmented reality (AR) experiences. This could allow for more interactive and immersive learning experiences that are more engaging and memorable," he emphasised.

5G technology can enable ultra-low latency services and manage disaster response scenarios too.

"5G technology has the potential to improve work productivity by enabling faster data transfer, reduced latency, improved video conferencing and increased flexibility," Ambani added.

Inputs from IANS

