Jio's Rs 3,599 recharge plan packs more benefits than Airtel's equivalent plan: Here's what extra you get

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio vs Airtel Rs 3,599 recharge plan

All major telecom operators in India, such as Jio and Airtel, have recently increased the prices of their recharge plans. On average, tariff plans from these companies have gone up by 15 percent. As a result, many subscribers have switched to BSNL due to its affordable recharge plan. However, both Jio and Airtel still offer various affordable recharge plans to their customers. For example, they have a recharge plan that offers unlimited voice calling, free SMS, and high-speed data for just Rs 3,599 per month. We can do a comparison of the Rs 3,599 recharge plans from Jio and Airtel to find out which one offers the best value for money.

Jio Rs 3,599 recharge plan

This plan from Jio is priced at Rs 3,599 and comes with a validity of 365 days. Subscribers will get unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with this recharge plan. In terms of data, this recharge plan offers 2.5GB of data per day for 365 days. This plan also offers unlimited 5G internet for free.

This recharge plan is currently covered under Jio 8th Anniversary offer where Jio subscribers will also get benefits such as

OTT pack worth Rs 175 worth that will offer 10 OTT and 10 GB data voucher with a validity of 28 days.

Ajio flat Rs.500 off on order of Rs 2999. This offer will be applicable on specified products

Three months of Zomato Gold Membership

Airtel Rs 3,599 recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 3,599 and comes with a validity of 365 days. With this plan, subscribers will enjoy unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day. In terms of data, the plan provides 2GB of data per day for 365 days. Additionally, subscribers will have access to unlimited 5G internet at no extra cost.

Jio vs Airtel: Who offers more benefits with 365-day recharge plan?

Clearly, Jio offers more benefits with its Rs 3,599 recharge plan that is valid for 365 days. Its subscribers get 2.5GB of data daily whereas Airtel subscribers get only 2GB of daily data. In addition to this, Jio subscribers will also get additional benefits with the currently ongoing Jio 8th Anniversary offer.

ALSO READ: iPhone 15, iPhone 14 get heavy discount in India ahead of iPhone 16 Series launch