Jio's Rs 1029 vs Rs 1049 plans compared: Which offers best OTT benefits for you

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plans compared

All major private telecom companies, including Jio, have increased the prices of their mobile recharge plans. Due to the hike in recharge plan prices, Jio has either removed or revised many of its plans from the website. Recently, Jio introduced some entertainment plans that offer unlimited calling, data, and free subscriptions to OTT apps. Reliance Jio has unveiled two cost-effective recharge plans that include a subscription to OTT apps at no additional cost. Additionally, these plans offer benefits such as unlimited calling and data. Here we will highlight the major difference between the recharge plans to help you find out which plan is best for you.

Jio Rs 1029 recharge plan:

This plan from Jio comes with 84 days of validity. It provides users with unlimited voice calling for 84 days, along with daily 2GB data and 100 free SMS. Moreover, users of 5G smartphones can enjoy unlimited 5G data with this plan. In terms of OTT benefits, users will receive a subscription to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, allowing them to watch movies and web series on their smartphones for free for 84 days.

Image Source : JIOJio Rs 1029 recharge plan

Jio Rs 1049 recharge plan:

Similar to the Jio Rs 1029 plan, this recharge plan also has a validity of 84 days. Users will get unlimited voice calling for 84 days, in addition to daily 2GB data and 100 free SMS. 5G smartphone users will also receive the benefit of unlimited 5G data with this plan. In terms of OTT benefits, this plan offers subscriptions to SonyLiv and Zee5, allowing users to access their favourite movies and web series for free on their smartphones for 84 days.

Image Source : JIOJio Rs 1049 recharge plan

Jio Rs 1029 vs Rs 1049 recharge plan: Which is best for you?

Jio offers two recharge plans, one for Rs 1029 and the other for Rs 1049. Both plans provide similar benefits in terms of data, calling, and SMS. The main difference lies in the OTT benefits. If you prefer Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, you may want to consider the Rs 1029 recharge plan. On the other hand, if you want to enjoy two OTT subscriptions, the Rs 1049 plan offers SonyLiv and Zee5.

ALSO READ: Reliance AGM 2024 today: From AI to JioPhone 5G, here's what to expect