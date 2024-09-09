Jio's new 84-day plan offers unlimited OTT streaming with 2GB data daily

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Jio recharge plan

Reliance Jio is the largest telecom company in the country. It is known for its excellent connectivity and affordable recharge plans. The company has recently upgraded its recharge portfolio and now offers a variety of plans for its users. Approximately 49 crore people in the country use Jio's service. For its users, the company has categorized the recharge plans into many types. Jio also provides OTT facility to the users with its various recharge plans, along with free calling and data. Such recharge plans are beneficial for users who want multiple offers in one plan. Jio offers an affordable recharge plan that provides OTT benefits, free calling, and SMS. Here are all the details you need to know about this recharge plan.

Jio Rs 1,049 recharge plan

This recharge plan frees you from the hassle of recharge for many days. Along with this, you also get free calling, data, OTT, and many other benefits in this plan.

Reliance Jio offers a total validity of 84 days to its customers in this recharge plan. With the plan, you get unlimited calling in any network for 84 days. Along with free calling, you also get 100 free SMS daily.

This plan is also affordable for those who want more data. A total of 168GB data is available in this recharge plan, so you can use up to 2GB of high speed data daily. This plan also comes with unlimited true 5G data, so if Jio's 5G connectivity is available in your area, then you can use 5G internet as much as you want.

OTT benefits

This recharge plan also brings great offers for OTT lovers. It offers a subscription to three big OTT apps for 84 days. Subscribers will get a free subscription to Sony Liv, Jio Cinema, and Zee5.

ALSO READ: Jio's Rs 3,599 recharge plan packs more benefits than Airtel's equivalent plan: Here's what extra you get