Jio Rs 223 recharge plan offers unlimited calling, 2GB daily data for 28 days

Around 49 crore mobile users across the country use Reliance Jio SIM in their phones. Jio offers various recharge plans for its large user base, including plans for smartphone users, Jio Phone users, and Jio Phone Prima users. Despite the recent increase in recharge plan prices, Jio has introduced a new affordable plan for its users. If you're looking for an affordable one-month plan with free calling, long validity, and ample data for less than Rs 250, then there's good news for you. Jio offers a plan that fits these criteria.

Jio's range of recharge plans includes options to suit various budgets. Among these plans, there's an affordable recharge plan priced at Rs 223. Here are all the details you need to know about this plan.

Jio Rs 223 recharge plan

This plan provides a lengthy validity of 28 days and unlimited free calling to any network during this period. Additionally, users will receive 100 free SMS daily.

The Rs 223 plan also includes a generous data allowance. Customers will enjoy 56GB of data over 28 days, equating to 2GB of data per day. This makes the plan ideal for users who require substantial data at an affordable price.

Furthermore, Jio offers additional benefits with this plan. Users will gain access to Jio Cinema, saving on OTT streaming expenses, and will also receive free subscriptions to Jio TV and Jio Cloud. It's important to note that the Rs 223 plan is exclusively available to Jio Phone Prima users and not smartphone users.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio has introduced special offers on specific recharge plans for its mobile users to celebrate its 8th anniversary. The offer is available for a limited time and for selected recharge plans. Jio customers who recharge between September 5 and September 10 will receive three benefits valued at Rs 700. This offer is applicable only for the quarterly plans priced at Rs 899 and Rs 999, as well as the annual plan priced at Rs 3599.

