Airtel launches festive season offer with extra data, OTT benefits, more

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Airtel Festive Offer

Airtel is the second-largest telecom company in the country with about 39 crore users relying on its high-speed data connectivity and better cellular service. In line with the festive season, Airtel has introduced a special offer for its customers, providing various benefits through three recharge plans. This festive offer is aimed at competing with Reliance Jio and may pose challenges for Vodafone Idea and BSNL.

The Airtel Festive Offer will be available for a limited time, specifically until September 11, and includes benefits for the Rs 979, Rs 1029, and Rs 3599 recharge plans.'

Airtel Rs 979 recharge plan

For the Rs 979 plan, customers receive 84 days of validity, 100 free SMS daily, unlimited free calling to any network for 84 days, and 168GB total data for 84 days (equivalent to 2GB data daily). As part of the festive offer, users will receive an additional 10GB data for 28 days in this plan, as well as access to more than 22 OTT subscriptions along with Xstream Premium.

Airtel Rs 1029 recharge plan

The Rs 1029 plan also offers 84 days of validity, 2GB data daily, and unlimited calling for 84 days, along with a subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar for the same duration. Through the festive offer, customers will receive an additional 10GB data for 28 days and access to more than 22 OTT subscriptions along with Xstream Premium.

Airtel Rs 3599 recharge plan

Finally, the Rs 3599 plan is an annual plan with 365 days of validity, unlimited free calling to any network for 365 days, and 2GB data daily. As part of the festive offer, customers will gain access to more than 22 OTT subscriptions along with Xstream Premium for 28 days, in addition to 10GB extra data for 28 days.

ALSO READ: Jio rolls out anniversary offer, gives free data, OTT, more with THESE recharge plans