Jio delivers significant savings with free Netflix for 84 days on two plans featuring free calling

Mobile phones have become essential for everyone, spanning across all age groups. They assist us in various tasks, but costly recharge plans have raised concerns for many users. In this landscape, Jio stands out as the largest telecom provider in the country, offering affordable plans that cater to millions of users. Recently, Jio has introduced some exciting options specifically designed to benefit certain customers. Let's take a closer look at these standout Jio plans.

Reliance Jio is committed to serving all its customers well. In particular, Jio has rolled out plans that provide significant savings for users who enjoy OTT streaming services. If you’re using a Reliance Jio SIM, you can now save some money on your streaming expenses!

Jio has launched two fantastic plans that come with a free subscription to the popular OTT platform Netflix. Additionally, these plans include a variety of other perks, such as unlimited calling. Here’s a detailed look at these impressive offerings from Jio.

Jio’s Rs 1799 recharge plan

Reliance Jio presents a plan priced at Rs 1799, which is perfect for those who want to keep up with the latest movies and web series on Netflix. This plan offers a free Netflix subscription for 84 days, meaning you won’t need to pay for a Netflix subscription for almost three months!

The highlights of this plan include a validity period of 84 days, during which you can enjoy unlimited free calls to any network. You’ll also receive 100 free SMS daily. The data benefits are considerable, too, with a total of 252GB provided over 84 days—translating to 3GB per day. Plus, in addition to Netflix, Jio is offering a subscription to Jio Cinema as part of the deal.

Jio’s Rs 1299 recharge plan

If the Rs 1799 plan is a bit out of your budget, Jio has an alternative with the Rs 1299 plan. This option also includes a free 84-day Netflix subscription, making it appealing for those looking to save. Just like the higher-priced plan, this one also offers unlimited calls and is valid for 84 days.

The Rs 1299 plan provides a total of 168GB of high-speed internet, allowing you to use 2GB of data daily. Besides Netflix, this recharge option grants free access to Jio Cinema, where you can enjoy various movies and entertainment shows. You’ll also receive complimentary subscriptions to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, enhancing your entertainment experience.

