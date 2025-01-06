iPhone SE 4 price leak reveals higher than expected cost, dashing buyers' hopes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE iPhone SE 4

There's been ongoing chatter about Apple's iPhone SE 4 for several months now, and enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating its release. The company is expected to unveil it in the coming months, creating quite a buzz among fans. Many believe that the iPhone SE 4 will be the most affordable iPhone yet, making it particularly appealing to those who have found previous models out of their price range. However, recent news has thrown a wrench in the hopes of those waiting for a budget-friendly option.

The iPhone SE 4 is rumoured to come packed with significant updates. Notably, it may be the first model in the SE series to lack a home button, featuring a more expansive display. Additionally, it could incorporate several features seen in the iPhone 16 series. If the leaks hold true, the iPhone SE 4 might also offer support for Apple Intelligence. Given that the last SE model was launched in 2022, fans are expecting to see the new edition hit the market soon.

iPhone SE 4 India price (expected)

Initially, reports suggested that the iPhone SE 4 would be the most economical offering from Apple. This created an air of excitement among individuals who couldn't afford previous models due to their high prices. However, newer reports indicate that the iPhone SE 4 might be slightly pricier than anticipated. According to a South Korean blog, the price could be around KRW 800,000, equating to roughly 46,000 rupees. It is projected that the phone will be available globally for about USD 500.

Earlier leaked reports concerning the pricing of the iPhone SE 4 indicated that it could be launched between USD 499 and USD 549, or roughly Rs 43,000 to Rs 47,000. For context, the tech giant introduced the iPhone SE 3 at USD 429 (around 43,000 rupees), but its price was bumped up to Rs 49,900 a few months later.

iPhone SE 4 features (expected)

As for possible features, the iPhone SE 4 may boast a 6.1-inch OLED display. The absence of a home button would allow for a larger screen compared to its predecessor. Performance-wise, it could be powered by the Apple A18 Bionic chipset. Similar to the iPhone 16, the SE 4 might come with Apple Intelligence support and could also introduce a 48MP sensor, making it the first in its series to do so. Lastly, like the iPhone 16, it is expected to feature a USB Type-C charging port.

