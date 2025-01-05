Jio offers special treat: Subscribers to get 2GB of daily data for 90 days for just Rs 10 per day

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio 90 days recharge plan

Reliance Jio, the leading telecom provider in the country, offers a wide range of plans tailored to its vast customer base of 490 million. If you're considering a new recharge plan for your mobile, we have some exciting news for you. We’ll be highlighting some affordable Jio plans that provide 2GB of daily data along with long validity.

As users look to escape the high costs associated with frequent recharges, many are leaning towards plans that offer extended validity. In response to this trend, Reliance Jio has introduced several recharge options that come with long-lasting benefits. Notably, Jio has launched a plan where users don't need to recharge for a full 90 days. This plan not only offers 2GB of daily data but also caters to users looking for convenience. Let's delve into the details.

Jio's Top 5G plan

For Jio SIM users seeking a budget-friendly option with extended validity, the Rs 899 prepaid plan is worth considering. Dubbed the best 5G plan, this package provides a remarkable validity of 90 days along with unlimited free calling on all local and STD networks. With this plan, you can enjoy three months of uninterrupted service without worrying about making frequent recharges.

Exciting data offer

This particular Reliance Jio plan includes access to the Jio True 5G service, making it an excellent choice for heavy data users. Jio is committed to enhancing the experience for millions of users with this offering. In terms of core benefits, you'll receive 2GB of daily data for 90 days, totaling 180GB. Additionally, the plan includes an extra 20GB of data, bringing the grand total to a generous 200GB of internet data.

Extra perks included

Moreover, this recharge plan offers several additional benefits. If you enjoy OTT streaming, you'll get a free subscription to Jio Cinema (note that this does not include the premium subscription). Besides that, you'll also have complimentary access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud, enriching your overall experience.

