Jio’s cheapest OTT plans revealed: Rs 175, Rs 445 and Rs 500 recharge benefits explained

Jio offers several recharge plans to its users. There are some recharge plans that also offer access to multiple OTT platforms with single recharge. Among these, Jio’s lowest-priced OTT plan starts at Rs 175, making it an affordable option for users who want access to premium content without opting for a full data plan. There are two other plans that are priced under Rs 500 and offer access to OTT platforms. Here’s a detailed look at Jio’s Rs 175, Rs 445, and Rs 500 prepaid plans.
Jio Rs 175 plan: OTT access at the lowest price
The Jio Rs 175 prepaid plan is a 28-day data voucher that offers 10GB of high-speed data along with access to 10 premium OTT apps via the JioTV app. This plan is an add-on pack and requires an active base plan for unlimited voice calling.
OTT apps included with Jio Rs 175 plan
The plan provides access to several streaming platforms, including:
- SonyLIV
- ZEE5
- Lionsgate Play
- JioTV
- Discovery+
- SunNXT
- Kanchha Lannka
- Planet Marathi
- Chaupal
- Hoichoi
Jio Rs 445 prepaid plan: Daily data with OTT and 5G benefits
The Jio Rs 445 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited 5G data benefits and access to more than 10 OTT platforms through JioTV.
OTT and additional benefits
This plan includes access to:
- SonyLIV
- ZEE5
- JioTV
- Lionsgate Play
- Discovery+
- SunNXT
- Kanchha Lannka
- Planet Marathi
- Chaupal
- FanCode
- Hoichoi
In addition to OTT access, the plan also includes a Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months and other special Jio offer benefits.
Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan: OTT bundle with unlimited 5G data
With the Jio Rs 500 recharge plan, users get 2GB of data per day with unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling to all networks, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.
OTT platforms and extra services included
The plan offers access to a wide range of OTT platforms, including:
- YouTube Premium
- Jio Hotstar (TV/Mobile)
- Prime Video Mobile Edition
- SonyLIV
- ZEE5
- JioCinema Premium
- Lionsgate Play
- Discovery+
- SunNXT
- Kanchha Lannka
- Planet Marathi
- Chaupal
- FanCode
- Hoichoi
Additional benefits include access to Jio Cloud, a two-month free trial of Jio Home, and a Google Gemini Pro plan.