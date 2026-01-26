Jio’s cheapest OTT plans revealed: Rs 175, Rs 445 and Rs 500 recharge benefits explained Looking for the cheapest Jio OTT plans? From the Rs 175 data voucher to Rs 445 and Rs 500 packs, here’s a complete breakdown of Jio’s lowest-priced OTT recharge plans, benefits, validity, and included streaming apps.

New Delhi:

Jio offers several recharge plans to its users. There are some recharge plans that also offer access to multiple OTT platforms with single recharge. Among these, Jio’s lowest-priced OTT plan starts at Rs 175, making it an affordable option for users who want access to premium content without opting for a full data plan. There are two other plans that are priced under Rs 500 and offer access to OTT platforms. Here’s a detailed look at Jio’s Rs 175, Rs 445, and Rs 500 prepaid plans.

Jio Rs 175 plan: OTT access at the lowest price

The Jio Rs 175 prepaid plan is a 28-day data voucher that offers 10GB of high-speed data along with access to 10 premium OTT apps via the JioTV app. This plan is an add-on pack and requires an active base plan for unlimited voice calling.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio Rs 175 plan: OTT access at the lowest price

OTT apps included with Jio Rs 175 plan

The plan provides access to several streaming platforms, including:

SonyLIV ZEE5 Lionsgate Play JioTV Discovery+ SunNXT Kanchha Lannka Planet Marathi Chaupal Hoichoi

Jio Rs 445 prepaid plan: Daily data with OTT and 5G benefits

The Jio Rs 445 prepaid plan comes with 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity of 28 days. The plan also includes unlimited 5G data benefits and access to more than 10 OTT platforms through JioTV.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio Rs 445 prepaid plan: Daily data with OTT and 5G benefits

OTT and additional benefits

This plan includes access to:

SonyLIV ZEE5 JioTV Lionsgate Play Discovery+ SunNXT Kanchha Lannka Planet Marathi Chaupal FanCode Hoichoi

In addition to OTT access, the plan also includes a Google Gemini Pro subscription for 18 months and other special Jio offer benefits.

Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan: OTT bundle with unlimited 5G data

With the Jio Rs 500 recharge plan, users get 2GB of data per day with unlimited 5G data, unlimited voice calling to all networks, and 100 SMS per day for 28 days.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio Rs 500 Prepaid Plan: OTT bundle with unlimited 5G data

OTT platforms and extra services included

The plan offers access to a wide range of OTT platforms, including:

YouTube Premium Jio Hotstar (TV/Mobile) Prime Video Mobile Edition SonyLIV ZEE5 JioCinema Premium Lionsgate Play Discovery+ SunNXT Kanchha Lannka Planet Marathi Chaupal FanCode Hoichoi

Additional benefits include access to Jio Cloud, a two-month free trial of Jio Home, and a Google Gemini Pro plan.