Jio challenges continue, loses lakhs of subscribers in October, while BSNL witnesses a surge

Jio and Vodafone Idea have faced significant challenges according to the latest report from TRAI, as both telecom companies have experienced a substantial loss in users. In contrast, Airtel and BSNL have seen an increase in their user base. Following a hike in mobile plan prices by private telecom firms in July, many users have shifted away from these services. Notably, Airtel has managed to grow its user base during this period, while other companies have struggled. BSNL, a public sector telecom provider, continues to attract more users, bringing its total to nearly 10 crores.

Airtel's Growing User Base

According to the data released by TRAI for October 2024, Airtel added an impressive 19.28 lakh new users to its network. Despite losing 14.35 lakh users in September, the company appears to be on the mend and is recovering well. Airtel’s market share has risen to 33.5 percent, bolstered by its strong Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) and improved connectivity.

Jio's Declining Numbers

In stark contrast, Jio, the largest telecom operator in the country, continues to witness a decline in its user base, suffering the most significant losses in the recent report. The company lost 37.60 lakh users in October, adding to the 79.70 lakh users it lost in September. Despite these setbacks, Jio remains the largest provider, though its market share has dropped to 39.9 percent.

The Situation for Vi and BSNL

Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea, the third-largest telecom company, also reported a user decline, losing 19.77 lakh users in October after a loss of 15.5 lakh in September. Vodafone Idea’s market share currently stands at 18.30 percent. Collectively, the market share of the three private companies accounts for 91.78 percent, while the market share of state-owned BSNL and MTNL has fallen to 8.22 percent. BSNL, however, managed to add around 5 lakh new users in October, following an increase of 8.5 lakh in September.

